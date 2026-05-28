French Open 2026: Victoria Mboko Cruises Past Nikola Bartůňková to Reach the Second Round

Victoria Mboko is making quick work of her campaign in Paris! The 19-year-old Congolese-Canadian tennis sensation sailed smoothly into the second round of the French Open after defeating Czechia’s Nikola Bartůňková in a comprehensive straight-sets victory, wrapping up the match 6-1, 6-2.

Entering the tournament as the number 9 seed and fresh off a brilliant run to the final at the Strasbourg International tournament last week, Mboko showed absolute composure on the clay courts. The opening round clash at Roland Garros lasted just 69 minutes, proving that the rising star is in peak form.

The match started with Bartůňková holding her opening service game with a forehand winner, but that was the cue for Mboko to take complete control. Settling into a masterclass of shot selection, Mboko swept the next six consecutive games to secure the first set in just over half an hour, racking up 12 winners along the way.

The second set followed a similar pattern. Although Bartůňková fought hard to break serve early on, Mboko responded immediately with a counter-break. From 3-2, the young Canadian broke through once more, closing out the match with a final ace to secure her spot in the next stage. Mboko’s clinical performance saw her convert six out of ten break point opportunities whilst hitting a total of 22 winners.

With this resounding win under her belt, Mboko moves within just one victory of matching her impressive third-round run from her tournament debut last year. The road ahead promises even more excitement, as she is set to face another tough Czech opponent in the second round—veteran and two-time Olympic champion, Kateřina Siniaková.