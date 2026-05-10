“Brotherly!” — Bucci Franklin Wins Best Supporting Actor at AMVCA 2026 for To Kill A Monkey

“Brotherly!”

Bucci Franklin won Best Supporting Actor at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards last night, and the moment he stepped onto that stage, it became one of the most memorable of the entire evening. But before the main ceremony, he had already made a statement at the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night, arriving in a custom Amy Aghomi creation that told its own story before he said a single word.

The look was a wine velvet robe featuring gold monkey appliqués, a deliberate nod to “To Kill A Monkey,” the series that brought him to this moment, finished with coral beads that grounded the look in his cultural heritage.

His performance as Oboz in the Netflix hit series “To Kill A Monkey” stood out in one of the night’s most competitive categories, a role that required a careful balance of authority and vulnerability, and that Franklin delivered with a precision that kept viewers watching every scene he was in.

But it was what happened when his name was called that nobody in that room will forget quickly. He walked to the stage, and when he finally stood at the microphone, the words did not come easily.

“Thank you very much. Thank you, Jesus. I… uh… Seven… seven days… seven days before To Kill A Monkey came out, I lost the most important person in my life.”

The room went quiet. His voice broke several times as he struggled to find the words, and we imagine there was not a dry eye in the building by the time he finished.

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