Bucci Franklin Talks To Kill A Monkey, Nollywood’s Global Moment & His Next Big Move with BellaNaija

Bucci Franklin has got us hooked with his role in the Netflix hit series “To Kill A Monkey,”

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt from sitting down with Bucci Franklin, it’s that this man isn’t just a brilliant actor, he’s intentional, thoughtful, and full of heart.

You’ve seen him bring Oboz Da Boss in “To Kill A Monkey” to life with a level of intensity and presence that holds your attention from the very first scene. And in this exclusive with BellaNaija, Bucci takes us behind the scenes and even deeper. We talk filmmaking, the sound of acting, his journey so far, and the work that goes into every performance.

What makes this conversation special is the thoughtfulness he brings to every answer. Whether discussing the discipline of preparation or reflecting on the roles that shaped him, Bucci speaks with clarity and care. If you are starting out in your acting career or simply drawn to stories of purpose and growth, there is a lot to take in here.

This interview is one of our favourites, not just because Bucci is the talk of the town right now, but because it is packed with gems.

He also shares a glimpse into his next chapter, a move that centres women and is inspired by the deep admiration he has for his mother. It is a beautiful moment that grounds the entire conversation.

Watch below