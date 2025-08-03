Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bucci Franklin Talks To Kill A Monkey, Nollywood’s Global Moment & His Next Big Move with BellaNaija

BN TV Music Relationships

Timi & Busola Dakolo Give Us Real-Life Romance in the "Hard Guy" Music Video

BN TV Music Scoop

Falz Throws the Most Stylish Nigerian Party in His “No Less” Video

BN TV Music

AG Baby Keeps It Black, Bold and Unbothered in the “Coco Money” Video

BN TV Cuisine

This Easy Beef Stew & Turmeric Rice by Ify’s Kitchen Is the Midweek Dinner Fix You Need

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage and Skepta Just Made a Case for Low-Key Love on “On A Low”

BN TV Scoop Sports

Watch Burna Boy Light Up England Women’s Football Team Celebration with a Surprise Performance

BN TV

Regina Hall Had the Spirit Tunnel Jumping on The Jennifer Hudson Show & We’re Still Smiling

BN TV

BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Is on a Winning Streak & Biggie Is Already Playing Mind Games

BN TV Music

Omawumi’s “In Love” Is What Happens When You Finally Feel Safe | Watch

BN TV

Bucci Franklin Talks To Kill A Monkey, Nollywood’s Global Moment & His Next Big Move with BellaNaija

In conversation with BellaNaija, Bucci Franklin reflects on the craft of acting, the sound of performance, and how storytelling can honour the women who raise us.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Bucci Franklin has got us hooked with his role in the Netflix hit series “To Kill A Monkey,”

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt from sitting down with Bucci Franklin, it’s that this man isn’t just a brilliant actor, he’s intentional, thoughtful, and full of heart.

You’ve seen him bring Oboz Da Boss in “To Kill A Monkey” to life with a level of intensity and presence that holds your attention from the very first scene. And in this exclusive with BellaNaija, Bucci takes us behind the scenes and even deeper. We talk filmmaking, the sound of acting, his journey so far, and the work that goes into every performance.

What makes this conversation special is the thoughtfulness he brings to every answer. Whether discussing the discipline of preparation or reflecting on the roles that shaped him, Bucci speaks with clarity and care. If you are starting out in your acting career or simply drawn to stories of purpose and growth, there is a lot to take in here.

This interview is one of our favourites, not just because Bucci is the talk of the town right now, but because it is packed with gems.

He also shares a glimpse into his next chapter, a move that centres women and is inspired by the deep admiration he has for his mother. It is a beautiful moment that grounds the entire conversation.

Watch below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php