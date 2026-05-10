AMVCA 2026 Full Winners List: My Father’s Shadow Wins Best Movie as Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Makes History

The 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has wrapped up at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, and what a historic night it was for African cinema. Hosted by Bovi Ugboma and Nomzamo Mbatha — with IK Osakioduwa passing the baton for the first time in over a decade — the ceremony delivered history, emotion, and more than a few surprises across 32 categories.

The evening’s biggest winner was My Father’s Shadow, which took home the prestigious Best Movie award, continuing a remarkable global run following wins at Cannes, BAFTA, and the Gotham Awards.

The biggest story of the night was “My Father’s Shadow,” which took home the most prestigious prize of the evening — Best Movie — continuing a remarkable global run for the film that has already seen it win at Cannes, BAFTA, and the Gotham Awards. Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman made history by winning both Best Lead Actress for “The Serpent’s Gift” and Best Supporting Actress for “The Herd” in a single night, becoming one of the very few performers in the ceremony’s history to achieve a lead and supporting acting double in the same year. Uzor Arukwe claimed Best Lead Actor for “Colours of Fire,” while Bucci Franklin delivered one of the most emotional acceptance speeches of the night after winning Best Supporting Actor for “To Kill A Monkey.”

In one of the most emotional moments of the night, Lateef Adedimeji dedicated his Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa) win for “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born“ to his wife, Mo Bimpe. The moment comes just days after the couple announced the arrival of their triplets.

Here is the complete list of winners from AMVCA 12:

Best Lead Actor

Lisabi – Lateef Adedimeji

To Kill a Monkey – William Benson

Colours of Fire – Uzor Arukwe – WINNER

3 Cold Dishes – Wale Ojo

Red Circle – Femi Branch

Best Lead Actress

Her Excellency – Sola Sobowale

The Serpent’s Gift – Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman – WINNER

Behind the Scenes – Scarlet Gomez

The Herd – Genoveva Umeh

Mother of the Brides – Gloria Anozie-Young

Best Supporting Actor

The Yard – Simileoluwa Hassan

Gingerrr – Lateef Adedimeji

Colours Of Fire – Gabriel Afolayan

To Kill a Monkey – Bucci Franklin – WINNER

Agesinkole (King Of Thieves) 2 – Fe mi Adeboye

Red Circle – Lateef Adedimeji

Owanbe Thieves – Femi Branch

Behind the Scene s – Uzor Arukwe

Best Supporting Actress

The Herd – Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman – WINNER

Oversabi Aunty – Olamide Kidbaby

Gingerrr – Bisola Aiyeola

The Covenant Series – Sola Sobowale

Aljana – Nadia Dutch

The Herd – Amal Umar

MTV Shuga Mashariki – Juliebrenda Nyambura

Behind the Scenes – Funke Ayotunde Akindele

Best Movie

Gingerrr – Bisola Aiyeola & Team

The Herd – Daniel Etim Effiong & Team

My Father’s Shadow – Funmbi Ogunbanwo and Rachel Dargavel – WINNER

3 Cold Dishes – Asurf Oluseyi and Team

The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

Behind the Scenes – Funke Akindele and Wendy Imaseun

Best Director

My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr. – WINNER

Cordelia – Tunde Kelani

Osamede – James Kalu Omokwe

The Herd – Daniel Etim Effiong

Gingerrr – Yemi Filmboy Morafa

3 Cold Dishes – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi

Be st Cinematography

My Father’s Shadow – Jermaine Edwards

To Kill A Monkey – Kabelo Thathe – WINNER

The Herd – Emmanuel Igbekele

Finding Nina – Daanong Gyang

The Serpent’s Gift – Emmanuel Igbekele

Stitches – KC Obiajulu

Gingerrr – Emmanuel Igbekele

Best Costume Design

The Serpent’s Gift – Mary Chukuma

The Real Housewives of Lagos (S3) – Deola Art Alade and Darey Art Alade

Colours of Fire – Valerie Okeke – WINNER

Something About The Briggs – Yolanda Okereke

To Kill a Monkey – Ikechukwu Urum & John Joseph Angel

B est Editing

Cordelia – Kazeem Agboola

My Father’s Shadow – Omar Guzman Castro

Landline – Nwanguma Peter Chidebere and Dele Doherty

3 Cold Dishes – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi

Osamede – Winston AIG-Ohioma

To Kill a Monkey – Daniel Anyiam – WINNER

Best Writing ( Movie)

The Herd – Lani Aisida

My Father’s Shadow – Wale Davies – WINNER

Blackout – Ikenna Okpara

Cards on the Table – Shirleen Wangari

Gingerrr – Xavier Ighorodje

Suky – Isaac Ayodeji

3 Cold Dishes – Tomi Adesina

Best Art Direction

The Serpent’s Gift – Zainab Oladupupo

The Herd – Omolade Abisola

Colours of Fire – Ajamolaya Bunmi – WINNER

Aljana – Olatunji Afolayan and Gideon Stephen

Suky – Victor Akpan

Inimba – Thabiso Senne

Special Awards

Trailblazer Award: Uche Montana

Industry Merit Award: Sola Sobowale and Kanayo O. Kanayo

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

Labake Olododo – Iyabo Ojo & Team

Aljana – Grace Yachat Yakubu

Olorisha – Abiola Adeshina

Lisabi: A Legend is Born – Lateef Adedimeji – WINNER

Best Digital Content Creator

Luxury Koko – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene (Taaooma)

The Marriage List – Destiny Ogie Osarewinda

The Rate Race – Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo

August Meeting Election – Steve Chuks

Did I Just Hear Muah – Akwaman

Leave To Live – Emmanuel Kanaga and Sophia Chisom – WINNER

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Adam To Eve – Lizz Njagah & Alexandros Konstantaras

Mother of the Brides – Rogba Arimoro and Bio Arimoro

The Yard – James Kalu Omokwe

Bobo – Maurice Muendo

The Low Priest – Femi D. Ogunsanwo – WINNER

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Kukoyi – David Akande

Undugu – Hatibu Madudu

Out N’ About (Harar) – Bruk Yibrah

Kampala Creme – Joel Ndugwa

The Chocolate Empire – Grace Kahaki and Phillippe Bresson

Mgbuka – Eze Izu

Inimba – Siphosethu Tshapu, Thandi Ramathesele and Yolanda Ndhlovu – WINNER

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

The Real Housewives of Lagos (S3) – Deola Art Alade & Darey Art Alade

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa – Graeme Swanepoel

Off Air – Gbemi & Toolz

Out N’ About – Bruk Yibrah

Nigerian Idol (S10) – Sulaiman Kassim & Anneke De Ridder – WINNER

Best Scripted Series

To Kill a Monkey – Kemi Adetiba

The Yard – James Kalu Omokwe

The Chocolate Empire – Grace Kahaki and Philippe Bresson

Kash Money – Grace Khaki & Phillipe Benson

Inimba – Siphosethu Tshapu, Thandi Ramathesele and Yolanda Ndhlovu – WINNER

Best Documentary

Beyond Olympic Glory – Shedrack Salami

The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat – Louis Ejiofor

The People Shall – Mark Maina & Nick Wambugu

Beyond Olympic Glory – Shedrack Salami – WINNER

Best Short Film

Rise – Jessie J. Rowlands

Fleas – Jordy Sank

Telephone – Fimisinuola Adejonwo

My Body, God’s Temple – Uzoamaka Power

Hussainin – Orire Nwani and Josh Olaoluwa – WINNER

Best Makeup