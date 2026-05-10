Get Ready With Genoveva Umeh for AMVCA 2026 as She Breaks Down Her Igbo-Inspired Look

Did you catch Genoveva Umeh on the red carpet at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards? Because while everybody else was arriving in stunning gowns, Genoveva showed up wearing a full conversation about heritage, fabric, and futurism — and we got to see how the entire thing came together before she stepped out the door.

When we met her during glam, the room was calm in that very specific pre-red-carpet way. Makeup brushes everywhere, people moving around carefully so nobody brushed against the dress too early, and Genoveva sitting in the middle of it all looking completely at ease despite heading into the night with two nominations: Best Lead Actress for “The Herd“ and Best Digital Content Creator for Dr Judgina.

The look itself came from Sòró Asò, styled by EniStyledMe, and the first thing you notice is the corset. It is sharply structured with vertical multicoloured beadwork and woven detailing that immediately pulls your eye to the waist. There is something almost armour-like about it, especially with the silver crystal cups sitting against the texture of the woven fabric.

And then there was the skirt. Massive red tulle everywhere. It pushed outward from the waist in huge soft layers that made the whole look feel almost doll-like, especially whenever she moved around.

One detail we kept coming back to was the shoulder embellishment covered in pearls and crystals. It added shape to the upper half of the dress and balanced out all the volume happening below. Then Genoveva picked up the crystal eye-shaped clutch and somehow the entire outfit made even more sense.

While getting the final touches on her makeup, she explained the inspiration behind everything.

“This is Akwaete fabric,” she told us while her glam team added rhinestones around her eyes. “For those who don’t know, Akwaete is an indigenous fabric from the East, from Igboland. We wanted to do something very cultural but also very modern and futuristic.”

Watch her GRWM below