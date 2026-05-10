Connect with us

Beauty Look BN TV Scoop Style

Get Ready With Genoveva Umeh for AMVCA 2026 as She Breaks Down Her Igbo-Inspired Look

Beauty Look Scoop Style

Dorathy Bachor’s Chocolate Brown Look Is a Lesson in Soft Luxe

Beauty Look Weddings

Calling All Brides Who Love Glam — This Look Is for You!

Beauty Look Weddings

Shimmer in Radiant Style on Your Igbo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Exude a Breathtaking Presence at Your Edo Trad With This Regal Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Mercy Eke is Serving Chic Bridal Magic in This Stunning White Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Green & Glam! This Reception Look is a Stunning Pathway to Bridal Perfection

Beauty Look Weddings

Blossom Into a Radiant Yoruba Bride With This Exquisite Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Shine & Sparkle All Through Your After-Party With This Colourful Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Here’s a Super Stylish Nikkah Look For The Modest Bride-to-be

Beauty Look

Get Ready With Genoveva Umeh for AMVCA 2026 as She Breaks Down Her Igbo-Inspired Look

BellaNaija got ready with Genoveva Umeh for the 12th AMVCA in Lagos. The double nominee wore a custom Sòró Asò dress from the “Alien Superstar” collection, styled by EniStyledMe. The look paired traditional Akwaete fabric with a red tulle skirt and futuristic face jewels, reflecting the Igbo-inspired craftsmanship behind her red carpet ensemble.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Genoveva Umeh posing in her custom Sòró Asò AMVCA 2026 dress featuring an Akwaete fabric corset and red tulle skirt.

Genoveva Umeh at the 2026 AMVCA in a custom Sòró Asò dress. The look features a beaded Akwaete fabric corset and a red tulle skirt, styled by EniStyledMe. Photo Credit: Genoveva Umeh/Instagram

Did you catch Genoveva Umeh on the red carpet at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards? Because while everybody else was arriving in stunning gowns, Genoveva showed up wearing a full conversation about heritage, fabric, and futurism — and we got to see how the entire thing came together before she stepped out the door.

When we met her during glam, the room was calm in that very specific pre-red-carpet way. Makeup brushes everywhere, people moving around carefully so nobody brushed against the dress too early, and Genoveva sitting in the middle of it all looking completely at ease despite heading into the night with two nominations: Best Lead Actress for “The Herd and Best Digital Content Creator for Dr Judgina.

The look itself came from Sòró Asò, styled by EniStyledMe, and the first thing you notice is the corset. It is sharply structured with vertical multicoloured beadwork and woven detailing that immediately pulls your eye to the waist. There is something almost armour-like about it, especially with the silver crystal cups sitting against the texture of the woven fabric.

Best Lead Actress nominee Genoveva Umeh in her AMVCA 2026 red carpet look.

Portrait of Genoveva Umeh during her AMVCA 2026 GRWM. The Best Lead Actress nominee wears a hand-woven Akwaete bodice and structured red tulle. Photo Credit: Genoveva Umeh/Instagram

And then there was the skirt. Massive red tulle everywhere. It pushed outward from the waist in huge soft layers that made the whole look feel almost doll-like, especially whenever she moved around.

One detail we kept coming back to was the shoulder embellishment covered in pearls and crystals. It added shape to the upper half of the dress and balanced out all the volume happening below. Then Genoveva picked up the crystal eye-shaped clutch and somehow the entire outfit made even more sense.

While getting the final touches on her makeup, she explained the inspiration behind everything.

“This is Akwaete fabric,” she told us while her glam team added rhinestones around her eyes. “For those who don’t know, Akwaete is an indigenous fabric from the East, from Igboland. We wanted to do something very cultural but also very modern and futuristic.”

Watch her GRWM below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GENOVEVA UMEH (@gen0vevaumeh)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php