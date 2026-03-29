Who Made the Cut, Who Surprised Us? See the Full List of 2026 AMVCA Nominations

This year’s ceremony, scheduled to take place in May 2026 in Lagos, features 32 award categories in total — 18 decided by a jury and 11 open to public voting, which means your vote actually counts for a significant chunk of the night. Two special honours are also on the table: the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Trailblazer Award. And for the first time, two new categories have been added — Best Indigenous Language (North Africa) and Best Indigenous Language (Central Africa) — expanding the recognition of African storytelling beyond the usual borders and making this one of the most inclusive editions of the AMVCAs yet.