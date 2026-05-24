Meji Alabi Explores His Grandfather’s History in Upcoming BBC Documentary ‘Surviving Biafra’

The conversation around the Nigerian Civil War remains a subject of continual debate and relevance today. With secessionist groups operating in the Eastern Region once again, hearing from those who witnessed the history firsthand is more important than ever. To address this, the BBC World Service has announced a landmark documentary titled “Surviving Biafra.”

Produced by the BBC Africa Eye team, the 75-minute film presents differing perspectives on the war, bringing forward accounts from people on both sides of the conflict. The project features personal stories from soldiers and civilians who fought alongside and against each other.

At the centre of this documentary is Grammy Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Meji Alabi. We all know his work from directing music videos for artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, as well as his feature film directorial debut with Tiwa Savage‘s “Water & Garri“. But this project takes a much more personal turn for him. In “Surviving Biafra,” Meji sits down to interview his own grandfather—a former army Commando. For him, the project is a race against time, especially since most survivors of the war are now in their 70s and 80s.

Like so many Nigerians, my grandfather’s life was forever shaped by the Biafran War,” Meji Alabi shared. “With each passing year, fewer survivors remain — but the memories of what they witnessed have never left them. It is now the responsibility of younger generations to preserve these stories before they disappear forever.

The historical context of the conflict is heavy. The Nigerian Civil War claimed the lives of between 600,000 and three million people, many of whom starved to death amid allegations of war crimes and genocide.

As the sixtieth anniversary of the start of the conflict approaches, the film aims to document the precise events that led up to the war and its impact. Liz Gibbons, Director of BBC Global Journalism, noted that the BBC World Service is sharing this film with an international audience to highlight these personal perspectives and the devastating impact of the war on so many lives.

“Surviving Biafra” features previously unseen archives from the frontline, offering viewers a direct look at the history. The documentary will be available to watch starting Monday, 1 June on BBC iPlayer and YouTube.