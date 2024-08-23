BNXN Embraces Success & Glamour in Music Video of New Single “Phenomena”

BNXN returns with a new single, “Phenomena,” accompanied by a visually captivating music video. Following the release of his collaborative album with Ruger, “RnB,” this marks BNXN’s first solo single of the year.

In “Phenomena,” BNXN revels in personal triumphs and extraordinary experiences, conveying a sense of confidence, celebration of the present, and an aspiration for ongoing acclaim and opulence.

The track is produced by Gemini Major, with the music video directed by Meji Alabi.

Listen to “Phenomena” below:

Watch the video below: