Afrobeats singer-songwriters Ruger and BNXN have released their joint EP, “RnB.” Following the success of their pre-released singles “POE” and “Romeo Must Die,” the EP delves deeper into the world of love and romance with new tracks such as “Bae Bae,” Calculate Love” and “Ilashe.”

“RnB” is produced by Blaise Beatz, KukBeatz and Sarz.

Stream here:

Watch the music video for “POE”