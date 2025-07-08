Tunde Kelani is Back with a New Film “Cordelia” Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson & Femi Adebayo

It’s been three years since Tunde Kelani stepped away from the director’s chair, and now, he’s back with a film that feels as urgent as it is unforgettable.

“Cordelia” follows a disillusioned professor who takes in a wounded student during a time of campus unrest and political turmoil. What he doesn’t realise is that she’s the daughter of a man at the heart of a failed military coup. As the story unfolds, secrets surface, loyalties are tested, and he is forced to choose between safety, truth, and his conscience.

The film is set against a backdrop of tension, betrayal and the quiet weight of unspoken truths. It’s the kind of story that lingers.

Directed and produced by Tunde Kelani and written by the legendary Professor Femi Osofisan, “Cordelia” is driven by powerful storytelling and thoughtful performances from Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson, Femi Adebayo, and Bassey Keppy Ekpeyong.

“Cordelia” feels like the kind of film only Kelani could make: steeped in culture, driven by moral questions, and unafraid to sit in the grey areas.

If you’ve been craving a Nigerian film that’s not just entertaining but urgent, this is it.

Watch the trailer below and get ready for a story that’s been waiting to be told.