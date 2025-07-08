Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tunde Kelani is Back with a New Film "Cordelia" Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson & Femi Adebayo

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Bobby Brown, Tyla, Mike Epps & More: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances We Can’t Stop Watching

BN TV Cuisine

Calling on all Chocolate Lovers! This is the Fudgiest Cake You’ll Ever Taste

BN TV Music Scoop

Mercy Chinwo’s "When You Say A Thing" Music Video Is a Reminder That Miracles Still Happen

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne & Uma Thurman Talk Warrior Codes, Revenge & Immortality in "The Old Guard 2"

BN TV Music Scoop

These 5 Mohbad Songs Will Always Hit—No Matter the Mood

BN TV Music

Fave Is So Done With Mixed Signals | Watch Her COLORS Performance of “Intentions”

BN TV Cuisine

Skip the Eggs, Keep the Flavour! This Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake Is Pure Comfort

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Sola Sobowale, Yemi Solade & Bimbo Ademoye Lead a Sharp Political Drama in "Her Excellency"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Temi Otedola’s Unfiltered Look Into Filming "Ms Kanyin"

BN TV

Tunde Kelani is Back with a New Film “Cordelia” Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson & Femi Adebayo

Tunde Kelani returns to the big screen with “Cordelia,” a powerful story of conscience, power and survival, starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Adebayo and more.
Avatar photo

Published

16 minutes ago

 on

It’s been three years since Tunde Kelani stepped away from the director’s chair, and now, he’s back with a film that feels as urgent as it is unforgettable.

Cordelia” follows a disillusioned professor who takes in a wounded student during a time of campus unrest and political turmoil. What he doesn’t realise is that she’s the daughter of a man at the heart of a failed military coup. As the story unfolds, secrets surface, loyalties are tested, and he is forced to choose between safety, truth, and his conscience.

The film is set against a backdrop of tension, betrayal and the quiet weight of unspoken truths. It’s the kind of story that lingers.

Directed and produced by Tunde Kelani and written by the legendary Professor Femi Osofisan, “Cordelia” is driven by powerful storytelling and thoughtful performances from Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson, Femi Adebayo, and Bassey Keppy Ekpeyong.

“Cordelia” feels like the kind of film only Kelani could make: steeped in culture, driven by moral questions, and unafraid to sit in the grey areas.

If you’ve been craving a Nigerian film that’s not just entertaining but urgent, this is it.

Watch the trailer below and get ready for a story that’s been waiting to be told.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php