Meet The Nominees for The Best Director at The 2026 #AMVCA

These days, a director of a film is almost as popular as the actors. The actors are more popular, of course, because they attain celebrity status. Meanwhile, a director becomes popular after having a track record of films, so most viewers judge how good or bad a new film is through its director. Apart from the script and the actors, the director is arguably the most important person in filmmaking. They visualise the script, understand which actor can best portray a role and what the direction of the plot should be. The director is and will always be important.

At the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), the prestigious annual ceremony honouring outstanding achievements in African film and television, and the biggest movie award in Africa, the Best Director category is always coveted. Not exactly because winning it signals it’s the best directed movie, but every director wishes to hold the plaque. It’s a motivation they carry into their next work. For other nominees or other directors, the award also informs them to be creatively thorough in their next project.

The 12th edition is scheduled for the 9th of May 2026 in Lagos, and what makes this year’s Best Director nominees exceptional is their variety and the generational gap. From the legendary Tunde Kelani to Daniel Etim Effiong, a first-time director, the category is tight and exciting. These are the nominees for the best director at the 2026 AMVCA:

Akinola Davies Jr — My Father’s Shadow

When a debut film is so good, it got nominated for Best Director. My Father’s Shadow is Akinola Davies Jr.’s debut feature-length film and has racked up numerous awards and recognitions worldwide. While there was a discussion on whether the film is a Nigerian or Nollywood film, its storyline is about Nigeria.

A debut film and debut nomination. It’s a dream come true.

Tunde Kelani — Cordelia

Tunde Kelani is a Nollywood legend. He has spent decades understanding and shaping the visual language of Nigerian cinema, and this nomination feels less like a surprise and more like continuity. For a director who has seen eras come and go, the work still finds him, and he still answers. Tunde is known for conscious films, and Cordelia is just that; an adaptation of one of Professor Femi Osofisan’s books. This nomination feels less like a surprise and more like continuity for TK.

James Omokwe — Osamede

In Osamede, James Omokwe embraces scale, history and myth. This film demands attention not only for its message but also for the boldness with which it presents itself. It’s not James’ first outing at the AMVCA, but this nomination feels like a step into a bigger room.

Daniel Etim Effiong — The Herd

The Herd is Daniel Etim Effiong’s first directorial debut, and it’s a film that explores the current realities of many Nigerians. There is no better motivation going into another directing project than being nominated for Best Director at your directorial debut. Daniel has been a Nollywood fave for a long time as an actor, and being nominated for his first directorial debut is very much befitting.

Yemi Filmboy Morafa — Gingerrr

From its title, Gingerrr promises to be a film to give you ginger. But it gives beyond that. Gingerrr portrays a crop of women scheming against the natural order. It narrates the story of family dynamics, friendship and betrayal. Yemi Filmboy Morafa directs with that by creating something that feels alive in its own skin. Directing a star-studded film like Gingerrr can be tasking but Yemi made it work, and he’s been nominated for that.

Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi — 3 Cold Dishes

Asurf Oluseyi Amuwa is known for his quiet approach to storytelling. Working largely outside the loud centre of Nollywood, his films lean into mood and character building, often allowing silence and stillness to do as much work as dialogue.

He gained wider attention with 3 Cold Dishes, a movie that tells the stories of three women from three different African countries. This nomination is like recognising someone who is silent in the industry but is still finding their way to the centre.

Who will take home the award?