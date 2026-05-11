Nana Akua Amofa: This Is Why You Need to Stop Playing It Safe and Start Taking Chances

Recently, I came across videos of Daniel Sesu, who is rebuilding his life while openly confronting his fears. He chose to document his journey online, and watching the encouragement and support he has received has been very heartwarming. His story reminded me of how fear often keeps us from doing things even before we decide to try.

“In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take.” This quote has been on my mind for the past few weeks as I reflect on the opportunities I’ve missed due to fear, uncertainty, and endless “what ifs.” We often admire those who achieve promotions, make bold career changes, or start thriving businesses. However, for a long time, we have played it safe, opting for comfort and avoiding unnecessary risks, waiting until we feel fully prepared to make a move. I’ve come to realise that playing it safe has only been costing us precious time.

Many of us have goals and dreams we have put on hold because we are afraid of what could go wrong, of facing rejection, or of worrying about what others might say. We often postpone applying for opportunities because we don’t feel qualified enough. We avoid being seen due to our fear of criticism, and we remain in our comfort zones. However, playing it safe is a detrimental way to live; it hinders our progress and fosters regret in our hearts. We may end up regretting not knowing what we are truly capable of or wondering who we might have become if we had just taken the chance to bet on ourselves.

The uncomfortable truth is that many of the opportunities we later wish we had seized might actually have been within our reach, but we convinced ourselves they were too big, too early, or too risky. Years later, we don’t regret the times we tried and failed; we regret the chances we didn’t take.

Those who succeed refuse to let fear hold them back. They apply for opportunities before they feel completely ready, speak up even when they are uncertain, and launch imperfect ideas, starting with what they have. They put themselves out there, knowing that confidence is built through action.

Taking chances doesn’t always guarantee success. Some risks pay off, while others may end in failure. However, there is something powerful about knowing you took the risk. Conversely, time has a way of changing our perspective. Our perspective shifts from “What if it fails?” to “What if it works out?” The promotion might come, the business could succeed, or the move might change your life. Taking a chance can introduce you to a version of yourself that you may never have imagined. We may never discover this potential until we decide to give it a shot. Ultimately, the cost of playing it safe is often far greater than the price of taking risks and seizing opportunities.