Some Major Highlights From the 2026 Ojube Oba

For the past three years, BellaNaija has been attending the historic Ojude Oba festival and bringing all the moments to your doorstep. This year was no exception. As is known with the festival every year, Ojude Oba always has that one photo making rounds, garnering public interest. Two years ago, it was Farooq Oreagba‘s pose on horseback that captured the internet. Last year, it was Morenike Osifeso‘s warmth and pose that were the interest of the public. While there might have been many reasons why this year’s Ojude Oba is not generating its usual online buzz, the festival has yet again delivered some outstanding looks and moments.

From the fashionable glasses adorning the faces of beautiful women to horse riding with steeze and elegance, let’s look at some of the highlights from this year’s Ojude Oba.

The Queen of Steeze?

Farooq Oreagbe became the King of Steeze for his pose with his cigar on horseback at the 2024 Ojude Oba, and ever since, no one has been dubbed the Queen of Steeze ever since. Well, we might have captured it for the queen this year. With a cigar in hand, this elegant woman posed for our camera. With the reception, we can say we finally have the Ojube Oba’s Queen of Steeze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Glasses

Fashion is apparently the most celebrated at Ojude Oba, but every year, the women always dress the icing on the cake with their eyeglasses. From tiny to big, elegant eyewear, check out some of the shades we captured at Ojude Oba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Fashion

Of course, fashion. What is Ojude Oba without fashion? From richly embroidered aso-oke ensembles to regal traditional attire and coordinated family looks, attendees once again transformed the festival grounds into a vibrant runway, showcasing the creativity, craftsmanship and cultural pride that make Ojude Oba one of Nigeria’s most fashionable celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Dance steps

Entrace dance steps at Ojude Oba are not to be missed. Each household and its group dance in colourful uniforms that make one appreciate culture and heritage. These are some of the dance steps we captured at Ojude Oba this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Horses

Definitely horses. Beyond the fashion and festivities, the horses remain one of the biggest attractions of Ojude Oba. Year after year, riders arrive in style and tradition as they parade before the crowd. The horses once again delivered some of the festival’s most exciting and memorable moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

What is your favourite moment from Ojube Oba this year?