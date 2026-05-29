Applications Open for Slum2School Africa’s 2026 Global Volunteer Program

Six years ago, Emmanuella Iduot clicked “Volunteer” on the Slum2School Africa website. “I just wanted to help,” she remembers. “I had no special plan. I simply knew children deserved better.”

Her first deployment was the Slum2School End Malaria Project in partnership with Stanbic IBTC, where she ended up coordinating health interventions for over 1,150 families. She then led and expanded the VIA Creative Mobility Awareness Project in partnership with TotalEnergies, educating more than 4,000 children on road safety – a programme credited with reducing road accidents involving children in several Lagos communities.

In 2023, she was selected as a U.S. Department of State Community Engagement Exchange Fellow, joining a global cohort of emerging leaders working on child protection in Nepal, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. She is now Slum2School Africa’s Community Manager for South Nigeria.

Georgia Akuwudike was one of Slum2School Africa’s pioneering volunteers in 2012. She joined the Accounting and Audit Team when the organisation was still young, driven by vision, passion, and volunteers willing to give their time to something bigger than themselves.

For eight years, she volunteered tirelessly, helping strengthen systems, coordinate operations, and build structures that supported the organisation’s growth. Slum2School became one of the places where she gained some of her earliest professional experiences and leadership exposure.

Today, Georgia serves as a Regional Director at Amazon, leading global operations across an entire region and inspiring a new generation of young African professionals.



For Camara Mohammed, Slum2School became a launchpad for global exposure and leadership. He joined shortly after graduating from the University of Lagos and immersed himself in project management and fundraising initiatives.

Through Slum2School, he represented Nigeria at the prestigious One Young World Summit in South Africa, where he met former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan – an encounter that shaped his worldview and leadership journey.

Today, Slum2School Africa has worked with over 64,000 volunteers across more than 60 countries, collectively supporting over 1.1 million children. Behind every transformed child is a volunteer who chose to show up, serve, and believe change was possible.



And now, it is your turn to be part of something bigger than yourself transforming a child’s life, shaping communities, strengthening nations, and ultimately contributing to the future of the African continent.

Volunteer applications close on 12th June, 2026. The organisation is urging interested applicants to apply early at slum2school.org/volunteer.

About Slum2School Africa

Founded in 2012, Slum2School Africa is a volunteer-driven humanitarian organisation providing grassroots, community-led education solutions.

The organisation operates from the Slum2School Innovation Hub, its HQ in Lagos, Nigeria, with ongoing expansion across Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo, Kenya and Ghana, and is a registered 501(c)(3) in the United States.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Slum2School Africa