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StyleVitae Marks 12-Year Milestone With An Anniversary Dinner at Nómaada in Lagos

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StyleVitae Marks 12-Year Milestone With An Anniversary Dinner at Nómaada in Lagos

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StyleVitae, a leading voice in Nigeria’s fashion and lifestyle space, celebrated its 12th anniversary with an intimate dinner held on May 3, 2026, at Nómaada. The evening brought together a cross-section of the fashion industry, from respected designers like Lisa Folawiyo, Mai Atafo, Emmy Kasbit and others, to stylish tastemakers shaping contemporary Nigerian fashion, as well as former StyleVitae team members and long-standing friends of the brand.

Designed as a refined and immersive experience, the dinner featured a specially curated menu that reflected StyleVitae’s commitment to thoughtful storytelling and cultural expression. Premium tequila brand, Don Julio, the main sponsor, contributed to the evening with a curated selection of cocktails which paired beautifully with the 6-course menu designed by Nómaada, which took guests on a culinary adventure through Asia, Latin America and West Africa. 

The event was hosted by actress, producer, and former StyleVitae contributor, Tajé Prest. A highlight of the evening was a live musical performance by Timi Dakolo, who delivered a medley of original songs and select covers, creating a warm and celebratory atmosphere. A lovely detail was some framed throwback photos of StyleVitae’s original team, Zina Anumudu, Nimide Falanisu, Nikki Ayansi, Tomi Adegbenro and more with the co-founders, Noble Igwe and Samantha Dimka. Another special moment to create more #SVForever memories came when the host, guests and StyleVitae team all had their portraits taken by photographer Daniel Uwaga, also a former StyleVitae contributor. 

Guests were also treated to a fragrance experience thanks to Essenza, where they could learn about Dolce & Gabbana and Issey Miyake’s new fragrances. Guests went home with Dolce & Gabbana fragrances, as well as makeup from the new Nigerian brand, Flirtshade Cosmetics 

Over the past 12 years, StyleVitae has established itself as a platform dedicated to documenting fashion culture, amplifying creative voices, and shaping conversations around style and identity in Nigeria. The anniversary dinner served not only as a celebration of this milestone but also as a reflection of the community that has supported and grown with the brand over the years.

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BellaNaija provided media partnership for this event.

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