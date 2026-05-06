Tajé Prest’s “Thick & Uninterrupted” Selected for ABFF 2026’s 9:16 Microdrama Showcase

Created by Tajé Prest, the vertical drama series follows Maya, a woman who moves through desire, power, and modern relationships on her own terms. She is curvy, self-assured, and fully aware of how she wants to exist in the world. The story stays close to her decisions, allowing them to unfold without judgement or the need to soften their edges. It is about being seen, being desired, and choosing not to reduce yourself to make others comfortable.

Prest puts it plainly: Maya is the story. The series centres a character who refuses to shrink, while also making space for the complexity that comes with relationships and personal agency.

The format is just as intentional. Built for vertical viewing, “Thick & Uninterrupted” combines short-form pacing with a cinematic approach, reflecting how audiences are increasingly engaging with stories on their phones without losing interest in depth or character.

The series is directed by Dominic Aikabeli, who also co-wrote it alongside Prest. The cast includes Maxwell Nwokoye, Godfrey Igwe, Kolawole Agboola, and Frederick Honest, each playing characters that intersect with Maya’s world in different ways.

Behind the project is, an independent studio operating across Lagos, Los Angeles, and London, focused on developing character-driven stories for a global audience.

The 30th American Black Film Festival will take place in Miami Beach from 27th to 31st May, marking three decades of championing Black storytelling across film, television, and emerging media. With the introduction of the 9:16 Microdrama Project Showcase, the festival is also opening space for formats that reflect how stories are evolving, and “Thick & Uninterrupted” is right there within that shift.