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Tajé Prest's “Thick & Uninterrupted” Selected for ABFF 2026’s 9:16 Microdrama Showcase

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Movies & TV

Tajé Prest’s “Thick & Uninterrupted” Selected for ABFF 2026’s 9:16 Microdrama Showcase

“Thick & Uninterrupted,” created by Tajé Prest, has been selected for the American Black Film Festival’s 2026 9:16 Microdrama Showcase, spotlighting a new wave of mobile-first storytelling.
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Official poster for Thick & Uninterrupted by Tajé Productions featuring lead character Maya in a red power suit for the 9:16 Microdrama Project Showcase at ABFF 2026.

The official promotional poster for Tajé Prest’s vertical drama series “Thick & Uninterrupted.” The series centres on the character Maya and is a featured selection at the 30th American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach.

Thick & Uninterrupted” is heading to the 30th edition of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), where it has been selected as part of the inaugural 9:16 Microdrama Project Showcase, a new category spotlighting mobile-first storytelling.

Created by Tajé Prest, the vertical drama series follows Maya, a woman who moves through desire, power, and modern relationships on her own terms. She is curvy, self-assured, and fully aware of how she wants to exist in the world. The story stays close to her decisions, allowing them to unfold without judgement or the need to soften their edges. It is about being seen, being desired, and choosing not to reduce yourself to make others comfortable.

A cinematic still from Thick & Uninterrupted directed by Dominic Aikabeli showing characters Maya and a male lead in a moody, low-lit restaurant setting.

A scene from the independent vertical series “Thick & Uninterrupted” showcasing the cinematic approach to short-form storytelling. The series explores desire and modern relationships through a mobile-first 9:16 format.

Prest puts it plainly: Maya is the story. The series centres a character who refuses to shrink, while also making space for the complexity that comes with relationships and personal agency.

The format is just as intentional. Built for vertical viewing, “Thick & Uninterrupted” combines short-form pacing with a cinematic approach, reflecting how audiences are increasingly engaging with stories on their phones without losing interest in depth or character.

The series is directed by Dominic Aikabeli, who also co-wrote it alongside Prest. The cast includes Maxwell Nwokoye, Godfrey Igwe, Kolawole Agboola, and Frederick Honest, each playing characters that intersect with Maya’s world in different ways.

Characters from Tajé Prest’s Thick & Uninterrupted series sitting in a living room, reflecting the mobile-first storytelling style selected for ABFF 2026.

A production still highlighting the cast of “Thick & Uninterrupted,” an independent studio project from Tajé Productions. The series reflects the evolution of Black storytelling across emerging media and vertical formats.

Behind the project is, an independent studio operating across Lagos, Los Angeles, and London, focused on developing character-driven stories for a global audience.

The 30th American Black Film Festival will take place in Miami Beach from 27th to 31st May, marking three decades of championing Black storytelling across film, television, and emerging media. With the introduction of the 9:16 Microdrama Project Showcase, the festival is also opening space for formats that reflect how stories are evolving, and “Thick & Uninterrupted” is right there within that shift.

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