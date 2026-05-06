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Anok Yai Walked the 2026 Met Gala as the Black Madonna | Here’s a Breakdown of Her Look

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Anok Yai Walked the 2026 Met Gala as the Black Madonna | Here’s a Breakdown of Her Look

Styled by Carlos Nazario, South Sudanese-American model Anok Yai wore a custom Balenciaga Black Madonna gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli for the 2026 Met Gala. The sculptural look featured molten bronze skin and symbolic tear tracks by Sheika Daley, and a hand-sculpted metallic prosthetic wig by Sasha Glasser, aligning with the “Fashion Is Art” dress code.
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Profile of Anok Yai in Balenciaga hooded gown at Met Gala 2026 showing the metallic bronze skin finish and hand-sculpted prosthetic hair.

Anok Yai’s look features molten bronze skin undertones, a hand-sculpted metallic prosthetic wig by Sasha Glasser, and a custom diamond drop necklace that complements the Balenciaga Black Madonna hood. Photo Credit: Anok Yai/Instagram 

When the Met Gala theme is “Fashion Is Art” and the dress code is “Costume Art,” the expectation is that guests will dress thoughtfully. What Anok Yai did on Monday night went several steps further than that. The South Sudanese-American model arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a look that belongs in the very exhibition the night was celebrating.

She wore a custom Balenciaga gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli — all-black silk taffeta, mermaid silhouette, a sculptural hooded collar so voluminous it creates what the team described as a “negative visual space” around her face, turning her head and bust into what reads, in photographs, as a freestanding sculpted bust. Black opera-length gloves. Diamond drop necklace. Styling by Carlos Nazario.

Anok Yai at Met Gala 2026 wearing a custom Balenciaga Black Madonna gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli with a sculptural silk taffeta hood and opera gloves.

South Sudanese-American model Anok Yai interprets the Costume Art theme in a ruched black silk taffeta Balenciaga gown featuring an architectural hooded collar and matching opera-length gloves. The look, styled by Carlos Nazario, creates a statuesque silhouette. Photo Credit: Anok Yai/Instagram 

Her skin was treated by makeup artist Sheika Daley with molten gold and bronze undertones to achieve a metal finish. Down her face, wax-like tear tracks — a reference to the Mater Dolorosa, Our Lady of Sorrows. Her hair is a hand-sculpted prosthetic wig by Sasha Glasser, shaped to resemble carved bronze waves. Glasser said the inspiration came from a sculpture he saw at the Met last November: “The story behind Anok’s hair started last November when I was coincidentally at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. I was there taking photos for a different makeup when I saw this sculpture called ‘Leda and the Swan’ by Michel Anguier. I loved the hair so much, I hoped that I would get a chance to sculpt it for a makeup one day. So when I got to sculpt it for the Met Gala, Anok Yai, and Balenciaga, there was nothing better!”

Close-up of Anok Yai’s Met Gala 2026 makeup featuring wax-like tear tracks, bronze metallic skin, and sculpted metallic hair waves.

The theatrical beauty details of Anok Yai’s Met Gala 2026 appearance include prosthetic tear tracks referencing the Mater Dolorosa. Her makeup by Sheika Daley utilises metallic bronze finishes to mimic a gallery bust, paired with sculptural hair waves and a flawless metallic complexion. Photo Credit: Anok Yai/Instagram 

Yai on the concept: “When I first learned about the Met Gala theme this year, I knew I wanted to blur the line between being human and being art — a bronze statue caught in movement.” On what it meant: “After our first fitting he told me his idea of me being the Black Madonna. I immediately envisioned images of The Weeping Statues of Sicily. For us this wasn’t just a look, this was a message of hope, a reflection of the times we’re living in and a representation of the weight of carrying unseen pain with grace in times of trouble — especially in this climate.”

She ended with: “I know the idea was crazy and the time was short. But look at what we did!”

Really, look at what they did.

 

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