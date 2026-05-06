Anok Yai Walked the 2026 Met Gala as the Black Madonna | Here’s a Breakdown of Her Look

When the Met Gala theme is “Fashion Is Art” and the dress code is “Costume Art,” the expectation is that guests will dress thoughtfully. What Anok Yai did on Monday night went several steps further than that. The South Sudanese-American model arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a look that belongs in the very exhibition the night was celebrating.

She wore a custom Balenciaga gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli — all-black silk taffeta, mermaid silhouette, a sculptural hooded collar so voluminous it creates what the team described as a “negative visual space” around her face, turning her head and bust into what reads, in photographs, as a freestanding sculpted bust. Black opera-length gloves. Diamond drop necklace. Styling by Carlos Nazario.

Her skin was treated by makeup artist Sheika Daley with molten gold and bronze undertones to achieve a metal finish. Down her face, wax-like tear tracks — a reference to the Mater Dolorosa, Our Lady of Sorrows. Her hair is a hand-sculpted prosthetic wig by Sasha Glasser, shaped to resemble carved bronze waves. Glasser said the inspiration came from a sculpture he saw at the Met last November: “The story behind Anok’s hair started last November when I was coincidentally at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. I was there taking photos for a different makeup when I saw this sculpture called ‘Leda and the Swan’ by Michel Anguier. I loved the hair so much, I hoped that I would get a chance to sculpt it for a makeup one day. So when I got to sculpt it for the Met Gala, Anok Yai, and Balenciaga, there was nothing better!”

Yai on the concept: “When I first learned about the Met Gala theme this year, I knew I wanted to blur the line between being human and being art — a bronze statue caught in movement.” On what it meant: “After our first fitting he told me his idea of me being the Black Madonna. I immediately envisioned images of The Weeping Statues of Sicily. For us this wasn’t just a look, this was a message of hope, a reflection of the times we’re living in and a representation of the weight of carrying unseen pain with grace in times of trouble — especially in this climate.”

She ended with: “I know the idea was crazy and the time was short. But look at what we did!”

Really, look at what they did.