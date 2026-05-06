From Tyla to Skepta: African Stars Delivered at the Met Gala 2026 | Here’s What They Wore

If there is one thing we never miss a chance to say, it is that Nigerians and Africans are super stylish. We will repeat it one more time for the people at the back: Africans are super stylish and we never hold back. Need proof? The red carpet of the 2026 Met Gala was a witness.

The 2026 Costume Institute Gala, themed “Costume Art,” saw our stars appearing in looks that were as much about personal identity as they were about high fashion. From hand-drawn embroidery to literal blooming floral arrangements, here is exactly what the African contingent wore to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tyla in Valentino

Tyla arrived in a custom creation by Alessandro Michele for Valentino. Her look featured a turquoise satin skirt paired with a basque encrusted in rhinestones. This was layered under a sheer tulle top covered in sequins, which featured elongated sleeves and a plunging V-neckline. She finished the look with Valentino Garavani Révélé pumps. To match the oceanic aesthetic of the dress, her hair was styled in a wet-look finish with sparkling accessories.

Skepta in Thom Browne

Skepta made a bold statement in custom Thom Browne, wearing a white wool tailored jumpsuit. The highlight of this piece was the black hand-drawn satin stitch embroidery, which was custom-developed to mirror Skepta’s own tattoo art. The scale and placement of the embroidery on the fabric matched his actual tattoos. The garment required over 4,500 metres of black thread and 500,000 stitches to complete. He paired the jumpsuit with black leather moto boots.

Adut Akech in Thom Browne

Also in Thom Browne, South Sudanese model Adut Akech wore a sculptural black sequinned off-the-shoulder jacket over a black sheer gathered tulle dress. The theme of her look was birth and new beginnings, constructed using lace, silk organza, and cut glass beads. The garment featured over 1,100 handmade silk organza lily of the valley flowers—a bloom associated with May births. Notably, the inclusion of pink flowers suggested a hint regarding the birth of a baby girl. She finished the look with spectator heels in soft patent leather.

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel

Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri opted for an ethereal white gown designed by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel. The Grecian-inspired chiffon dress was defined by its light volume and a sleeveless silhouette. It included a high side slit and feather-like accents positioned at the shoulder. She completed the look with silver strappy heels and her hair styled in natural waves.

Wisdom Kaye in Public School New York

Nigerian-American model and style figure Wisdom Kaye pushed the boundaries of traditional menswear in a custom design from Public School New York, crafted by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne. The look was a velvet and silk faille suit featuring a cropped, double-breasted blazer with exaggerated shoulders and a leather hide corset belt at the waist. The materials for the design were sourced from eBay and reworked into this final garment. He paired it with a cotton dobby shirt, silk satin tie, and voluminous wide-leg trousers. His accessories included silver-tipped boots and custom gauntlet caging and gloves created by the artist Aerarius.

Damson Idris in Prada

As a Prada Ambassador, British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris attended the gala in a black leather coat featuring red poplin tuxedo cuff details. Underneath, he wore an antiqued red leather top paired with black leather trousers. His footwear choice was a pair of black leather lace-ups, maintaining a consistent leather-on-leather texture throughout the look.

See more looks below

Ayo Edebiri

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Damson Idris

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Adut Akech Bior

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Wisdom Kaye

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Skepta