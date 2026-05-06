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From Tyla to Skepta: African Stars Delivered at the Met Gala 2026 | Here’s What They Wore

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From Tyla to Skepta: African Stars Delivered at the Met Gala 2026 | Here’s What They Wore

African celebrities including Wisdome Kaye, Tyla, Skepta, Damson Idris, Ayo Edebiri, and Adut Akech defined the 2026 Met Gala red carpet with custom designs from Valentino, Thom Browne, and Chanel. This detailed breakdown explores the craftsmanship and heritage behind the looks worn by African stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Costume Art” exhibition.
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A collage featuring African stars at the 2026 Met Gala: Adut Akech (Thom Browne), Skepta (Thom Browne), and Ayo Edebiri (Chanel).

African stars showed up beautifully and stylishly at the Met Gala 2026, including Adut Akech in floral-embellished lace, Skepta in tattoo-embroidered wool, and Ayo Edebiri in ethereal white chiffon.

If there is one thing we never miss a chance to say, it is that Nigerians and Africans are super stylish. We will repeat it one more time for the people at the back: Africans are super stylish and we never hold back. Need proof? The red carpet of the 2026 Met Gala was a witness.

The 2026 Costume Institute Gala, themed “Costume Art,” saw our stars appearing in looks that were as much about personal identity as they were about high fashion. From hand-drawn embroidery to literal blooming floral arrangements, here is exactly what the African contingent wore to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tyla in Valentino

Tyla arrived in a custom creation by Alessandro Michele for Valentino. Her look featured a turquoise satin skirt paired with a basque encrusted in rhinestones. This was layered under a sheer tulle top covered in sequins, which featured elongated sleeves and a plunging V-neckline. She finished the look with Valentino Garavani Révélé pumps. To match the oceanic aesthetic of the dress, her hair was styled in a wet-look finish with sparkling accessories.

Tyla posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Met Gala in a custom Alessandro Michele for Valentino turquoise satin gown with oceanic rhinestones.

South African star Tyla attends the 2026 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing an aquatic-themed Valentino creation defined by a sheer sequinned tulle top and wet-look hairstyle.

Skepta in Thom Browne

Skepta made a bold statement in custom Thom Browne, wearing a white wool tailored jumpsuit. The highlight of this piece was the black hand-drawn satin stitch embroidery, which was custom-developed to mirror Skepta’s own tattoo art. The scale and placement of the embroidery on the fabric matched his actual tattoos. The garment required over 4,500 metres of black thread and 500,000 stitches to complete. He paired the jumpsuit with black leather moto boots.

Skepta wearing a custom white wool Thom Browne tailored jumpsuit featuring black satin stitch embroidery of his personal tattoo art at the 2026 Met Gala.

British-Nigerian rapper Skepta in his 2026 Met Gala look. The custom Thom Browne jumpsuit replicated his skin art using 500,000 stitches and 4,500 metres of black thread.

Adut Akech in Thom Browne

Also in Thom Browne, South Sudanese model Adut Akech wore a sculptural black sequinned off-the-shoulder jacket over a black sheer gathered tulle dress. The theme of her look was birth and new beginnings, constructed using lace, silk organza, and cut glass beads. The garment featured over 1,100 handmade silk organza lily of the valley flowers—a bloom associated with May births. Notably, the inclusion of pink flowers suggested a hint regarding the birth of a baby girl. She finished the look with spectator heels in soft patent leather.

Adut Akech posing in a custom black sequinned Thom Browne maternity gown with handmade pink silk organza lily of the valley flowers for the 2026 Met Gala.

South Sudanese model Adut Akech in a sculptural Thom Browne creation, inspired by birth and new beginnings, constructed from sheer gathered tulle and lace, featuring over 1,100 silk organza flowers.

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel

Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri opted for an ethereal white gown designed by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel. The Grecian-inspired chiffon dress was defined by its light volume and a sleeveless silhouette. It included a high side slit and feather-like accents positioned at the shoulder. She completed the look with silver strappy heels and her hair styled in natural waves.

Ayo Edebiri ascending the steps at the 2026 Met Gala in an ethereal white chiffon Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy with shoulder feather accents.

Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri ascending the steps at the 2026 Met Gala in an ethereal white chiffon Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy with shoulder feather accents.

Wisdom Kaye in Public School New York

Nigerian-American model and style figure Wisdom Kaye pushed the boundaries of traditional menswear in a custom design from Public School New York, crafted by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne. The look was a velvet and silk faille suit featuring a cropped, double-breasted blazer with exaggerated shoulders and a leather hide corset belt at the waist. The materials for the design were sourced from eBay and reworked into this final garment. He paired it with a cotton dobby shirt, silk satin tie, and voluminous wide-leg trousers. His accessories included silver-tipped boots and custom gauntlet caging and gloves created by the artist Aerarius.

Fashion creator Wisdom Kaye in a studio setting wearing a custom velvet and silk faille Public School New York suit and a leather corset belt for the 2026 Met Gala.

Nigerian-American model and style figure in his custom Public School New York look for the 2026 “Costume Art” Gala, including silver-tipped boots and Aerarius mechanical gloves.

Damson Idris in Prada

As a Prada Ambassador, British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris attended the gala in a black leather coat featuring red poplin tuxedo cuff details. Underneath, he wore an antiqued red leather top paired with black leather trousers. His footwear choice was a pair of black leather lace-ups, maintaining a consistent leather-on-leather texture throughout the look.

Prada Ambassador Damson Idris in a black leather coat with red poplin tuxedo cuffs at the 2026 Met Gala.

British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris attending the 2026 Met Gala themed “Costume Art” in full Prada, including an antiqued red leather top and matching black leather trousers.

See more looks below

Ayo Edebiri

 

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A post shared by Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri)

Damson Idris

 

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A post shared by Damson Idris (@damsonidris)

Adut Akech Bior

 

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A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

Wisdom Kaye

 

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A post shared by Wisdom Kaye (@wisdm)

Skepta

 

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A post shared by Big Smoke (@skepta)

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