Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé Returns, “Fashion Is Art” Theme, and All the Details for Tonight

Tonight is the night. The 2026 Met Gala is happening, and if you are not already counting down the hours, this is your cue to start. Fashion’s most anticipated evening of the year takes over the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City today, 4th May 2026, and from the theme to the co-chairs to the names expected to walk those famous steps, this year’s edition has all the ingredients of an unforgettable night.

For those who need a quick refresher, the Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising event held for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It is invitation-only, curated entirely by Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour, and has been running since 1948. Last year, the event raised a record $31 million in a single evening. This year, tickets start at $100,000 per seat and $350,000 for a table of ten. It is, by every measure, the most exclusive fashion event on the planet.

The Theme and Dress Code

This year’s exhibition is titled “Costume Art,” and it anchors everything about tonight. The dress code — “Fashion Is Art” — invites guests to explore the relationship between garments and art history, treating the dressed body as a curated artistic expression. The accompanying Costume Institute exhibition opens on 10th May 2026 and runs through 10th January 2027, featuring approximately 400 objects — around 200 garments and 200 artworks displayed in pairs to highlight the connections between fashion and visual art across history. The dress code is open-ended enough to allow for genuine creativity, which means the looks tonight could genuinely go anywhere.

Who Is Co-Chairing?

This year’s co-chairs are Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Beyoncé’s presence alone has sent the internet into a complete frenzy — this marks her return to the Met Gala for the first time in nearly a decade, and she has attended seven times previously. Nicole Kidman previously co-chaired in 2003 and 2005. Venus Williams is making her debut as co-chair, bringing her long-standing connection to fashion on and off the tennis court to the table. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos serve as honorary chairs as lead sponsors for this year’s gala and exhibition.

The host committee is chaired by Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello and actress Zoë Kravitz, and includes names such as Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lisa of Blackpink, Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, and more.

Who to Watch Out For

The full guest list is never confirmed in advance — Anna Wintour approves every single name personally and keeps it tightly under wraps until arrivals begin. Around 450 guests are expected, among them Zendaya, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Lewis Hamilton, Michael B. Jordan, and more. For us, one of the most exciting things to watch is the Nigerian and African presence on that carpet. Last year’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” edition saw a record number of Nigerians in attendance — Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ayo Edebiri, and Damson Idris among them — alongside Nigerian and African designers including Ozwald Boateng, Tolu Coker, Torishéju, and Orange Culture. Tonight, with a dress code as open as “Fashion Is Art,” the door is wide open for another strong showing, and we will be watching closely.

Where and When to Watch

You do not need a $100,000 ticket to have a front-row seat. Vogue’s official livestream begins at 6pm ET tonight, that is 11pm Nigerian time, and streams free across Vogue’s YouTube channel and TikTok. Emma Chamberlain returns as Vogue’s red carpet correspondent, while Ashley Graham, Cara Delevingne, and La La Anthony host the livestream. E! will also cover the carpet live, streaming on Peacock. AP, Reuters, and TODAY will have their own YouTube coverage running simultaneously. And of course, BellaNaija Style will bring you all of the highlights on our Instagram. Celebrity arrivals typically begin around 5:30pm ET, with the biggest names traditionally arriving closer to 7pm or 8pm ET, so pace yourself.

What to Expect

With a dress code as broad as “Fashion Is Art,” tonight’s carpet could produce some of the most visually ambitious looks in Met Gala history. Expect sculptural silhouettes, references to art movements across centuries, and designers who have spent months engineering something that functions as both a garment and a statement. After the carpet wraps, guests move inside for dinner and a private preview of the Costume Institute exhibition — that part stays behind closed doors, but the carpet itself will give us more than enough.

Clear your schedule, set your reminders, and find your most comfortable spot on the sofa. Tonight is going to be something.