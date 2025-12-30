Beyoncé Joins the Billionaire Ranks After Success of Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé has officially joined the billionaire club.

According to Forbes, the Grammy-winning superstar is now the fifth musician to reach billionaire status, following the success of her Cowboy Carter tour and years of steady earnings from her music catalogue and global performances.

The 44-year-old artist joins an elite list that includes her husband Jay–Z, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift. Jay-Z became the first musician to achieve billionaire status in 2019.

Forbes reports that Beyoncé crossed the billion-dollar mark after the Cowboy Carter tour grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales, alongside an estimated $50 million in merchandise. The tour followed the hugely successful Renaissance World Tour, which brought in nearly $600 million in 2023.

While Beyoncé has expanded her business interests in recent years — launching haircare brand Cécred, whiskey label SirDavis and previously fronting Ivy Park — Forbes notes that the bulk of her wealth still comes from music. Revenue from touring, her catalogue and sponsorship deals remain her strongest assets.

Earlier this year, Forbes estimated her net worth at $800 million and predicted she would cross the billionaire threshold following another strong touring cycle. That projection has now been confirmed.

Beyond the tour itself, Beyoncé also earned significantly from related projects. She produced a concert film from the Renaissance tour and distributed it directly through AMC cinemas, securing nearly half of the film’s $44 million global box office gross. A Netflix Christmas Day NFL halftime performance and a series of Levi’s commercials added tens of millions more to her earnings.

In total, Forbes estimates Beyoncé brought in $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third highest-paid musician in the world this year.

Her latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” released in 2024, was met with critical acclaim and went on to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards — the first time Beyoncé had taken home the category after four previous nominations. The project also marked a significant moment in her career, spotlighting and contextualising the Black roots of country music.

While some dates on the Cowboy Carter tour saw ticket price adjustments, the tour still broke records at venues including Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Stade de France in Paris. It also recorded the highest top-priced ticket of any artist visiting the UK in 2025.