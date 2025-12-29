Imisi’s Coral-Red Asooke Look is A Timeless Masterclass in Festive Nigerian Fashion

Connect with us

Imisi’s coral-red asooke look — from the fitted gown to the statement gele — is one of those outfits that stays on your mind.
2 hours ago

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Imisi/Instagram

There’s something about red that always works. It’s bold without shouting, familiar but never boring, and somehow it always leaves an impression. You could keep listing adjectives and still feel like you’ve missed something.

Imisi didn’t step out in a red dinner gown — and that’s exactly what caught our attention. She chose a fitted coral-red asooke gown with a modest neckline, cut to sit close to the body in a clean, column shape. It’s simple in the best way, letting the fabric and tailoring speak for themselves.

Then there’s the gele. Big, beautifully wrapped, and styled in the traditional way, it sits high on her head and frames her face so well you almost forget everything else for a moment. As lovely as the dress is, the gele is the part that really stays with you.

And just when you think you’ve taken it all in, you notice the umbrella. Decorative, coral-red, and detailed with lace across the canopy, it feels almost ceremonial. The beaded fringe along the edges adds another layer of interest, making the entire look feel thoughtful and complete.

All together, it’s one of those outfits you keep coming back to. A red look from the Big Brother Naija 10 winner that’s already earned a spot on our moodboard.

