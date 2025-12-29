Veekee James & Femi Atere’s Christmas Look Is Still on Our Minds

Christmas may have wrapped up, but some looks refuse to leave the group chat — and the Ateres are firmly on that list.

Veekee James and Femi Atere, who got married in February 2024, celebrated their second Christmas together with a fashion moment that felt considered from head to toe. It was festive without being predictable and feeling stiff.

Veekee’s red and gold gown immediately set the tone. The off-shoulder design featured bold, sculptural sleeves that extended dramatically on both sides, made from richly embellished fabric that demanded attention without shouting for it. The shape alone made the dress unforgettable.

The bodice was fitted and corset-style, detailed with red and gold beadwork arranged in a soft gradient that moved seamlessly across the fabric. A sweetheart neckline added balance, while the skirt followed a mermaid shape that hugged the body before flowing into a long train.

Her styling stayed refreshingly simple. Hair pulled into a sleek bun, minimal jewellery, and makeup kept soft and neutral. It was the kind of styling choice that lets the outfit breathe.

Femi kept things clean and classic in a black double-breasted tuxedo with satin lapels, paired with a white shirt and black bow tie. It was timeless and confident, complementing Veekee’s look without trying to match it beat for beat.

The red velvet curtain backdrop tied everything together, adding a sense of occasion that felt festive but elevated. Christmas might be over, but this is one fashion moment we’re still very happy to revisit.