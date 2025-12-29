Tributes Pour In as Nollywood Mourns Actress and Filmmaker Allwell Ademola

The Nollywood community is in mourning following the passing of actress, producer and director Allwell Ademola, with heartfelt tributes continuing to pour in from colleagues, friends and admirers across the industry.

News of her death, which occurred on Saturday, 27 December 2025, spread quickly and sent shockwaves through social media. Many expressed disbelief, sharing memories of working with her and reflecting on the warmth, kindness and light she brought not only to film sets but into their lives.

Actress Faithia Williams was among the first to confirm the news publicly, posting a brief but emotional message on Instagram: “This hit me so bad, Eniobanke.” Her words captured the collective sense of loss felt by those who knew Ademola both personally and professionally.

As conversations unfolded online, it became increasingly clear just how deeply Allwell Ademola’s presence had touched the industry. She was remembered not only for her work in front of the camera, but also as a producer and director who moved seamlessly between Yoruba and English-language films. Colleagues spoke fondly of her dedication to storytelling, her commitment to her craft, and the generosity and encouragement she extended to those around her.

In the days that followed, the Ademola family released an official statement, shared by her close friend and colleague Rotimi Salami, confirming her passing. The statement noted that she was 49 years old and expressed the family’s gratitude for the overwhelming love, prayers and support they have received during this difficult time.

Describing her as a gifted and passionate creative, the family shared that Allwell distinguished herself from a young age as a thespian, actor, singer and filmmaker, touching countless lives through her work and unwavering dedication to the creative industry.

Beyond her professional achievements, Allwell Ademola was a proud daughter of the Ademola family of Ogun State and a great-granddaughter of the Alake of Egbaland. She was also the granddaughter of the late Adetokunbo Ademola, former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Allwell Ademola was deeply loved and widely respected, and her absence will be profoundly felt across the industry she gave so much to. The family has said that details regarding burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abiola Ayomide Adebayo (@biolabayo1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femi Adebayo (@femiadebayosalami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisha Lawal (@aishalawal1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bolaji Amusan (@mrlatin1510)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ADEWALE (@officialtoyinadewale)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JeyTen (@jumokeodetola)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muyiwa Ademola Authentic (@authenticmuy)