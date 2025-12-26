This Easy Almond Cake Is Soft, Nutty and Perfect for the Festive Season

There’s something deeply comforting about an almond cake done right — soft, tender, and rich without being heavy. This easy almond cake, shared by Easy Quick Recipes, is exactly that kind of bake: simple to put together, gently flavoured, and the sort of cake that feels just right with a cup of tea or coffee.

What makes this cake so lovely is its texture. Ground almonds are folded into the batter, giving it a soft crumb that almost melts as you eat it, while a nutty almond topping adds just enough contrast. Finished with almond flakes and a light icing drizzle, it has a festive feel without losing its everyday charm.

It’s the kind of recipe you return to when you want something familiar but still a little special. The batter comes together quickly, the steps are straightforward, and in under an hour, your kitchen is filled with that warm, buttery almond scent. Slice it while it’s still slightly warm, let the icing settle on top, and enjoy it as it is — no extras needed.

To make it, you’ll need 130g butter, 130g sugar, three eggs, 165g plain flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, 35g ground almonds or almond flour, half a teaspoon of almond essence and almond flakes if you like. For the topping, use 75g butter, 75g sugar, 80ml milk, one teaspoon of lemon juice, 25g plain flour, 110g almond flour and half a teaspoon of almond essence. For the icing drip, you’ll need half a cup of icing sugar and one tablespoon of milk.

Use a 20 x 20cm (8 x 8 inch) baking pan, with a measuring cup size of 240ml, and bake in a preheated oven at 170°C for 40–45 minutes.

Watch here