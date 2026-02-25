White Corset, Silver Earrings & a Poodle: Lizzo’s Spirit Tunnel Walk Was a Full Moment!

If you have ever wondered what it looks like when a whole hallway of people decides to make someone feel like the most celebrated person on the planet, Lizzo‘s spirit tunnel moment on the Jennifer Hudson Show is your answer.

The spirit tunnel is one of the most beloved parts of the Jennifer Hudson Show, a lively, narrow hallway lined with framed pictures, bathed in a distinctive purple hue, and packed on both sides with people who are there for one reason only: to make the incoming guest feel every bit of the love in that room. And when Lizzo walked through it, the hallway did not disappoint.

She arrived in a white corset top paired with a black pinstriped blazer and matching wide-leg trousers, large silver dangling earrings, and a small brown poodle-like dog tucked comfortably in her arms. The dog came along for the whole ride, which is very Lizzo and very correct. As she made her way down the hallway, the crowd on both sides broke into a choreographed chant tailored specifically for her arrival: “Lizzo’s at J-Hud! Turn up the volume and cue the light. So we’re gonna be alright. Okay, okay, that’s right. It’s about damn time! Lizzo is walking down to the stage. Everyone loves her here at the happy place.”

And she walked to every single word of it. There was a moment where she stopped mid-tunnel to perform a brief, expressive dance move before continuing towards the On Air entrance, because of course there was. By the time she pushed through the purple curtains into the backstage area where the crew was waiting, it felt less like a television entrance and more like a homecoming.

The Jennifer Hudson Show’s spirit tunnel has had many moments, but Lizzo with a dog in her arms, dancing through a purple hallway while a crowd chants her name, is a particular kind of television magic that is very hard to beat.

Watch her walk below