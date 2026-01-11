Ciara’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Proof the Legs Are Still That Girl

The attitude. The vibe. Everything check!

Ciara stepped into The Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel and reminded everyone—again—why those strong, beautiful legs of hers remain undefeated on the dance floor. The moment the music hit, she was already moving with ease, gliding, stepping, bouncing, smiling. At this point, we just hope she’s good, because the legs never seem to take a break.

The R&B star made her way down the tunnel with a confident strut that quickly turned into a full-on groove. There was a touch of the bird walk, plenty of hip action and that familiar Ciara swagger that feels both relaxed and intentional. She danced her way through high-fives, leaned into the camera, and looked like she was having a genuinely good time doing it.

Her outfit matched the mood perfectly. Ciara wore a black double-breasted blazer dress, structured at the shoulders and fitted at the waist, giving the look a sharp feel. She paired it with black opera-length gloves from Handsome Stockholm, sheer Wolford stockings and Christian Louboutin Condora pumps with that unmistakable red sole.

The tunnel crew came ready. Staff lined the hallway on both sides, clapping, pointing, dancing along and chanting in rhythm: “Ciara! Ciara! Ciara in the tunnel! Ciara’s back at JHud!” It felt like a proper welcome-back moment. If the spirit tunnel is about celebrating guests the Jennifer Hudson way, Ciara’s walk-through was one for the books.