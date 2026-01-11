Connect with us

Ciara’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Proof the Legs Are Still That Girl

Shonda Rhimes’ Spirit Tunnel Two-Step Is the Kind of Joy We Love to See

Thandiwe Newton Brings Ease and Style to the Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel

"We Took It One Day at a Time": Tiwi & Kunle Remi on Baby Wonder’s Birth

Kikifoodies Takes Jollof Rice to the Next Level with Asun

Joyful Cook Switches Up Classic Fried Rice With Cabbage & Sausage

This Easy Almond Cake Is Soft, Nutty and Perfect for the Festive Season

Bridgerton Season 4 Trailer Introduces Benedict’s Cinderella-Style Love Story

Adekunle Gold & Simi Are Expecting Another Baby!

Dimma Umeh Shares Five Simple Ways to Rethink Your Makeup Routine

Ciara brings her A-game to The Jennifer Hudson Show! Dressed in a chic blazer dress, she takes on the Spirit Tunnel with her famous footwork and smile.
Photo Credit: Ciara/Instagram

The attitude. The vibe. Everything check!

Ciara stepped into The Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel and reminded everyone—again—why those strong, beautiful legs of hers remain undefeated on the dance floor. The moment the music hit, she was already moving with ease, gliding, stepping, bouncing, smiling. At this point, we just hope she’s good, because the legs never seem to take a break.

The R&B star made her way down the tunnel with a confident strut that quickly turned into a full-on groove. There was a touch of the bird walk, plenty of hip action and that familiar Ciara swagger that feels both relaxed and intentional. She danced her way through high-fives, leaned into the camera, and looked like she was having a genuinely good time doing it.

Her outfit matched the mood perfectly. Ciara wore a black double-breasted blazer dress, structured at the shoulders and fitted at the waist, giving the look a sharp feel. She paired it with black opera-length gloves from Handsome Stockholm, sheer Wolford stockings and Christian Louboutin Condora pumps with that unmistakable red sole.

The tunnel crew came ready. Staff lined the hallway on both sides, clapping, pointing, dancing along and chanting in rhythm: “Ciara! Ciara! Ciara in the tunnel! Ciara’s back at JHud!” It felt like a proper welcome-back moment. If the spirit tunnel is about celebrating guests the Jennifer Hudson way, Ciara’s walk-through was one for the books.

