Who’s That Girl? Eve Brings the Spirit Tunnel to Life at The Jennifer Hudson Show

Eve made her entrance through the Spirit Tunnel with the calm authority of someone who’s been rewriting the rules of hip-hop for decades. The hallway, lined with the show’s staff, became her runway as she navigated it with a mix of strut and quick pivots, acknowledging the team on either side with nods and wide smiles. By the time she reached the double doors onto the main stage, the crowd was already in step with her.

For the appearance, Eve went for a monochromatic chocolate-brown suit that balanced modern tailoring with comfort. The oversized blazer rested over her shoulders like a cape, while a black scoop-neck top tucked neatly underneath kept the look grounded. Wide-leg, high-waisted trousers carried the same rich brown shade, moving gracefully with every step.

She accessorised with a chunky gold chain that sat just below her collarbone, a black leather belt with a bold gold buckle, and a luxury watch. Her hair was a platinum blonde bob with dark roots, and she finished the look with a classic red lip.

As Eve made her way down the hallway, the staff clapped and chanted to a gospel-infused remix of “Who’s That Girl?”. Tambourines kept the rhythm while voices joined in on the playful hook: “La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!” and broke into spirited calls of “Shake itsy-bitsy-bitsy, Jesus in the temple!” It was a joyful collision of hip-hop swagger and the show’s church-infused celebration, perfectly setting the tone for the stage ahead.

By the time Eve hit the main doors, she hadn’t just walked through a hallway — she’d turned it into a moment, one full of sound, movement, and style.

Watch her below