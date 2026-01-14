Watch Angela Bassett Get a Beautiful Spirit Tunnel Welcome

Tell us why we got goosebumps before she even reached the middle of the tunnel.

Angela Bassett walked into the spirit tunnel and the space filled up fast — with claps, voices, laughter, and that feeling you get when everyone knows they’re witnessing something special. The tunnel came alive immediately, people singing and cheering as if they’d been waiting all day for this exact walk.

Dressed in a deep burgundy sleeveless jumpsuit with a fitted waist and flared trousers, Angela walked through with a grin that said she was enjoying every second. She added small, knowing movements to the rhythm: a shoulder dip, a gentle sway, a pause to acknowledge the people singing her in with nods like she was sharing inside jokes with the room. It felt easy. It felt fun.

The people lining the tunnel sang her name, clapped in time, and made sure she felt seen all the way through. Angela gave it right back, reacting to the love as it came, clearly soaking it in.

By the end of the walk, it was impossible not to smile too. One of those moments you replay because it reminds you how good it feels to celebrate someone while they’re right there to receive it.

After the spirit tunnel, she took her seat with Jennifer Hudson and opened up about everything else on her mind. She reflected on the fact that it’s been 30 years since Waiting to Exhale premiered. She also spoke about attending the Met Gala for the first time last year, sharing how special it felt to step into the Black Dandy theme and enjoy the experience of it all.