Three Times Funke Akindele Grossed Over ₦1 Billion at the Nollywood Box Office

Since 2023, when “A Tribe Called Judah” became the first Nigerian film to gross ₦1 billion at the box office, Funke Akindele has not looked back. The filmmaker has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in Nollywood, becoming the first and only director to hit the ten-figure mark with three consecutive projects. By January 2026, her streak has moved from a series of individual successes to a full-scale dominance of the African cinematic landscape.

That achievement rests on three films, each crossing the ₦1 billion mark and together forming a historic triple crown in African cinema:

A Tribe Called Judah (2023)

This production served as the pioneer for the “billion-naira club” in Nollywood. Released in December 2023, it made history as the first Nigerian film to gross ₦1 billion at the box office. The film reached this figure in just three weeks, eventually peaking at approximately ₦1.4 billion. Its success was a turning point for the industry, proving that local titles could achieve massive commercial scale. The story, centred on a family heist driven by maternal love, became a major cultural touchpoint.

Everybody Loves Jenifa (2024)

Following the success of her previous year’s release, Akindele returned to her most famous franchise with a cinematic upgrade. Everybody Loves Jenifa did more than just hit the ₦1 billion mark; it did so at an accelerated pace. Within its theatrical run, it grossed over ₦1.8 billion, making it the highest-grossing film of 2024.

Behind the Scenes (2025)

The most recent addition to this list, “Behind the Scenes,” has surpassed all previous benchmarks. It reached the ₦1 billion mark in record time during the 2025 festive season and eventually became the first Nollywood film to cross the ₦2 billion threshold. This feat makes Funke Akindele the first filmmaker to rank number one at the box office for three consecutive years.

Through these three films, Akindele has accumulated a total box office gross exceeding ₦5 billion in just over 24 months.