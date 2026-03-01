Double Crown! Wunmi Mosaku Wins Best Supporting Actress for “Sinners” at the NAACP Image Awards

Is there anything Wunmi Mosaku can’t do? Our girl is officially on a roll, and honestly, we are just trying to keep up! Fresh off her historic win at the BAFTAs just last week, the British-Nigerian powerhouse has added another prestigious trophy to her cabinet, taking home Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the 57th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena. It was a massive night for Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller, “Sinners,” which entered the evening with a staggering 18 nominations and solidified its status as the “movie of the year” by scooping up several major wins. Alongside Wunmi’s triumph, the legendary Delroy Lindo was named Best Supporting Actor, while Ryan Coogler himself walked away with awards for both Best Writing and Best Directing. These accolades are the perfect fuel for the film’s momentum as it heads toward the Oscars with a record-breaking 16 nominations, having already picked up three awards during Wednesday’s non-televised virtual event.

Wunmi’s win at the NAACP Image Awards comes hot on the heels of her groundbreaking victory at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on 22 February. There, she made history as the first Black British actress to win Best Supporting Actress for her hauntingly brilliant portrayal of the Hoodoo priestess, Annie, in “Sinners.” Whether she’s in London or Hollywood, Wunmi’s talent knows no borders, and she certainly looked the part of a global icon on the red carpet. She opted for a striking two-tone strapless gown that made a strong visual statement through contrast and construction. The bodice was a soft blush peach, clean and structured, sitting straight across the chest in a bandeau neckline before transitioning into a deep burgundy fitted column that followed her body closely for a sleek, elongated silhouette.

Wrapped around the outside of the gown was a dramatic blush peach overskirt that fanned out from the waist in a wide, billowing sweep, extending into a full floor-length train. The same peach fabric created a large sculptural wing detail at the back, visible over her right shoulder, giving the gown an architectural, almost theatrical quality. To complement the look, she wore long, dangling pink crystal earrings that picked up the blush tones of the dress, while her hair was styled in a neat braided updo, keeping her neckline and shoulders clear. Her makeup was warm and radiant, featuring a glowing complexion and a perfect neutral lip that allowed her natural joy to shine through.

Reflecting on the incredible night and the support that has fueled her journey, Wunmi took to Instagram to share her gratitude with the community that has stood by her. She wrote: “Thank you @naacpimageawards for this honour! Thank you to our beautiful community who have surrounded us with love and provided a balm of protection and prayer. You all brought tears to my eyes, those tears refilled my cup and uplifted us. Thank you for giving us the space to simply BE and be celebrated in joyous community! Blessings upon blessings!”