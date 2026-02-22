British-Nigerian Actress Wunmi Mosaku Wins BAFTA Best Supporting Actress for “Sinners”

Wunmi Mosaku has won the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress today for her role in Sinners, and she accepted the award while heavily pregnant. Sit tight because we have all the details on her look coming, but first, the win.

She beat Teyana Taylor for “One Battle After Another” and Emily Watson for “Hamnet” to take home the prize at the 79th BAFTA Film Awards. This is her second BAFTA win. She previously took home the TV award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for “Damilola, Our Loved Boy,” and received a BAFTA Film Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in 2021 for “His House.” “Sinners has now delivered her the film win that her career has been steadily building towards.

Her acceptance speech is already being widely shared. She dedicated the award to her daughter: “To my daughter, you are my greatest teacher. I am so proud of you, everything begins and ends with you.” She then spoke about what playing Annie in Sinners gave back to her personally: “I found a part of myself in Annie, a part of my hopes, my ancestral power and connection, parts I thought I had lost or tried to dim as an immigrant trying to fit in.”

She closed by addressing director Ryan Coogler directly: “I felt the presence of the ancestors’ pride and joy daily on your set.”