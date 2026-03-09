Iya ni Wúrà! 5 Times Wunmi Mosaku Absolutely Rocked Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

If there is one person who has mastered the art of doing the most while keeping it completely graceful, it’s our British-Nigerian fave, Wunmi Mosaku. While we’ve been obsessing over her performance in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” Wunmi has been quietly preparing for her most important role yet: becoming a mum for the second time.

After successfully keeping her first pregnancy under wraps in 2024, Wunmi decided to do things a little differently this year. She officially announced her news at the 2026 Golden Globes in January, and it was the reveal heard round the world.

Walking onto the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton, Wunmi was a vision in a custom, sunshine-yellow Matthew Reisman gown. In a deeply moving personal essay for Vogue released at the same time, she explained:

In my Nigerian culture, we don’t really announce this kind of news. It’s meant to be protected… I’ve decided to stop trying to camouflage my bump today at the Golden Globes, so me and baby can truly enjoy and embrace the moment fully together.

Since that golden debut, Wunmi has been on a sartorial winning streak that celebrates both her heritage and her silhouette. At the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honours, she stepped out in a breathtaking floor-length red gown by Sisiano. The draped, fluid movement of the dress was a perfect nod to the “Iyadé” energy she’s been radiating all season.

The momentum reached a fever pitch at the BAFTAs, where Wunmi collected the Best Supporting Actress trophy while wearing a stunning royal blue fringed Ahluwalia gown, a brilliant fusion of her British and Nigerian roots.

She followed this with a regal appearance at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, opting for a structured, high-fashion silhouette that had no interest in treating maternity style as anything less than high fashion on the world’s most prestigious editorial stages.

Wunmi eventually closed out the primary awards circuit at the Actor Awards in custom Louis Vuitton, leaning into classic, understated luxury. But through the glamour, she’s stayed incredibly real about the journey. Speaking to Extra, she admitted:

It’s so hard. It’s exhausting… The exhaustion, you just want to say, ‘I need some support…’ But you’re meant to like just pretend everything’s okay. It’s so hard.

Her solution is bringing the baby into the room with her through her new clothing line, Iyadé (Yoruba for “Mother has arrived”), which focuses on comfort and dignity for mothers in transition.

Between her BAFTA and NAACP Image Award wins, Wunmi is proving that you can secure the bag, the trophy, and the glow all at once. We are sending all our love to Wunmi for a safe arrival. As she put it: “Say a prayer for a safe arrival and recovery.”