Connect with us

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Iya ni Wúrà! 5 Times Wunmi Mosaku Absolutely Rocked Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Inspired Living Scoop

Awww! Femi Otedola Called Tolani, Cuppy & Temi His Greatest Investments for International Women's Day

Scoop Sports

Nigerian-American Racing Driver Ugo Ugochukwu Dominates the 2026 FIA Formula 3 Season Opener in Melbourne

Scoop Style

Black Leather, Red Sashes & Gold Chains: Omotola and Princess Ekeinde's Matching Pirate Looks Are Beautiful

Inspired Scoop

Happy International Women's Day 2026! This One Is for Every Nigerian Woman Doing the Most

BN TV Scoop

Bunmi George on the Dear Ife Series: Grief, Friendships, Marriage & Everything in Between

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Femi Dapson & Simi Sanya's Red Pre-Wedding Photos | See Every Detail of the Shoot

Culture Music Scoop

From Azonto to Wotowoto Seasoning — Five Ghanaian Songs to Celebrate Ghana at 69

Scoop Style

Joselyn Dumas Marked Ghana's 69th Independence Day in a Beaded Kente Corset Gown | See Photos

Beauty Scoop Style

Rema and Damson Idris Nominated for the 2026 Netizens Choice Most Handsome Men Alive

Scoop

Iya ni Wúrà! 5 Times Wunmi Mosaku Absolutely Rocked Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Wunmi Mosaku is officially the queen of 2026 maternity glamour. From her history-making BAFTA win to her “Double Crown” at the NAACP Image Awards, the Sinners star has been rocking her baby bump in world-class style. Whether it’s custom Louis Vuitton, royal blue Ahluwalia, or the breathtaking red Sisiano, she’s showing us exactly what “Iya ni Wúrà” — Mother is Gold — looks like in real life.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

A collage of British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku rocking her baby bump in custom gowns by Matthew Reisman, Ahluwalia, Sisiano, Christian Siriano, and Louis Vuitton during the 2026 awards season.

A collage of British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku rocking her baby bump in custom gowns by Matthew Reisman, Ahluwalia, Sisiano, Christian Siriano, and Louis Vuitton during the 2026 awards season.

If there is one person who has mastered the art of doing the most while keeping it completely graceful, it’s our British-Nigerian fave, Wunmi Mosaku. While we’ve been obsessing over her performance in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” Wunmi has been quietly preparing for her most important role yet: becoming a mum for the second time.

After successfully keeping her first pregnancy under wraps in 2024, Wunmi decided to do things a little differently this year. She officially announced her news at the 2026 Golden Globes in January, and it was the reveal heard round the world.

Walking onto the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton, Wunmi was a vision in a custom, sunshine-yellow Matthew Reisman gown. In a deeply moving personal essay for Vogue released at the same time, she explained:

In my Nigerian culture, we don’t really announce this kind of news. It’s meant to be protected… I’ve decided to stop trying to camouflage my bump today at the Golden Globes, so me and baby can truly enjoy and embrace the moment fully together.

British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku in a custom yellow Matthew Reisman gown, showcasing her baby bump at the 2026 Golden Globes.

British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku in a custom yellow Matthew Reisman gown, showcasing her baby bump at the 2026 Golden Globes. Photo Credit: Wunmi Mosaku/Instagram

Since that golden debut, Wunmi has been on a sartorial winning streak that celebrates both her heritage and her silhouette. At the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honours, she stepped out in a breathtaking floor-length  red gown by Sisiano. The draped, fluid movement of the dress was a perfect nod to the “Iyadé” energy she’s been radiating all season.

Actress Wunmi Mosaku wearing a custom red satin draped gown by Nigerian designer Sisiano Paolo at the 2026 American Black Film Festival Honours.

Actress Wunmi Mosaku wearing a custom red satin draped gown by Nigerian designer Sisiano Paolo at the 2026 American Black Film Festival Honours. Photo Credit: Wunmi Mosaku/Instagram

The momentum reached a fever pitch at the BAFTAs, where Wunmi collected the Best Supporting Actress trophy while wearing a stunning royal blue fringed Ahluwalia gown, a brilliant fusion of her British and Nigerian roots.

Wunmi Mosaku at the 2026 BAFTAs in a royal blue fringed Ahluwalia gown, where she won Supporting Actress for her role in Sinners.

Wunmi Mosaku at the 2026 BAFTAs in a royal blue fringed Ahluwalia gown, where she won Supporting Actress for her role in Sinners. Photo Credit: Wunmi Mosaku/Instagram

She followed this with a regal appearance at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, opting for a structured, high-fashion silhouette that had no interest in treating maternity style as anything less than high fashion on the world’s most prestigious editorial stages.

Wunmi Mosaku holding her trophy for Best Supporting Actress at the 57th NAACP Image Awards while wearing a custom blush and burgundy Christian Siriano gown

Wunmi Mosaku holding her trophy for Best Supporting Actress at the 57th NAACP Image Awards while wearing a custom blush and burgundy Christian Siriano gown. Photo Credit: Wunmi Mosaku/Instagram

Wunmi eventually closed out the primary awards circuit at the Actor Awards in custom Louis Vuitton, leaning into classic, understated luxury. But through the glamour, she’s stayed incredibly real about the journey. Speaking to Extra, she admitted:

It’s so hard. It’s exhausting… The exhaustion, you just want to say, ‘I need some support…’ But you’re meant to like just pretend everything’s okay. It’s so hard.

Her solution is bringing the baby into the room with her through her new clothing line, Iyadé (Yoruba for “Mother has arrived”), which focuses on comfort and dignity for mothers in transition.

Wunmi Mosaku at the 32nd Actor Awards in a custom red Louis Vuitton gown with exaggerated off-the-shoulder sleeves and a train

Wunmi Mosaku at the 32nd Actor Awards in a custom red Louis Vuitton gown with exaggerated off-the-shoulder sleeves and a train Photo credit; Wunmi Mosaku/Instagram

Between her BAFTA and NAACP Image Award wins, Wunmi is proving that you can secure the bag, the trophy, and the glow all at once. We are sending all our love to Wunmi for a safe arrival. As she put it: “Say a prayer for a safe arrival and recovery.”

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php