Surprise! Wunmi Mosaku Is Pregnant and Revealed It at the Golden Globes

Wunmi Mosaku arrived at the 2026 Golden Globes with more than a nomination to celebrate, she came bearing news that instantly shifted the mood. The Nigerian-British actor stepped onto the red carpet glowing in yellow and finally said out loud what many had been wondering: she’s pregnant. It gave Rihanna-at-the-Met vibes — no formal announcement, just a confident walk onto a red carpet and letting everyone else do the maths.

In a deeply personal essay published in Vogue at the same time as her red carpet appearance, Mosaku explained why sharing the news wasn’t an easy decision. “Everything in me resists sharing it publicly,” she wrote. “Not because I’m not grateful or joyful, but because this feels like one of the few things that truly belongs to me.” She also acknowledged the reality of increased visibility during awards season, noting, “I’ve been advised to get ahead of speculation and questions. Keen eyes mean speculation has already begun. Is she pregnant? Has she gained weight? What’s with the outfit?”

That outfit, a custom sunshine-yellow gown by Matthew Reisman, was chosen with intention. Mosaku told Vogue it was inspired by the Yoruba phrase “Iya ni Wúrà,” meaning “mother is golden.” “I knew it was the right dress and the right moment,” she said. On the carpet, she also opened up about the realities of early pregnancy, sharing: “it’s so hard, it’s exhausting, that’s the hardest one. Everyone keeps it quiet and it’s so exhausting. The drain that you feel is like nothing else.”

Already a mum of one, Mosaku also reflected in her essay on pregnancy as a Black woman and the weight that can come with it. “For many, peace comes once a baby is placed on their chest. For Black mothers, the path to peace is rarely that simple.” Even as she continues filming “The Social Reckoning” alongside Mikey Madison and Jeremy Strong, and riding the awards-season wave for “Sinners,” this moment felt grounded in something far more personal. As she told Variety, “It’s a relief, I’m not gonna lie… just being able to be really present in the moment, and accepting myself exactly how I am in the moment, is really a relief. It’s a beautiful thing.”