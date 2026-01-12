Connect with us

Scoop Style

Olandria Carthen Turns the Golden Globes Green With Envy

Scoop Sweet Spot

Surprise! Wunmi Mosaku Is Pregnant and Revealed It at the Golden Globes

Scoop Style

Tems’ White Bodycon Dress in Dave’s “Raindance” Video Deserves a Second Look

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Ciara’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Proof the Legs Are Still That Girl

Living Movies & TV Scoop

Why Michael B. Jordan Didn’t Move Out Even After Making It Big

Music Scoop

Coco Jones’ Tiny Desk Performance Is a Reminder of Her Vocal Power

Inspired Scoop Sports

Akor Adams’ Patrice Lumumba Celebration Has Everyone Talking After Nigeria’s Win

News Scoop Sports

Super Eagles Fly Past Algeria with 2–0 Win to Reach AFCON 2025 Semi-Finals

Culture Scoop TRAVEL

Speed Does Africa! The Viral Moments from IShowSpeed’s Tour We Can’t Stop Replaying

Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Films to Watch in Cinemas Now and Coming Soon

Scoop

Olandria Carthen Turns the Golden Globes Green With Envy

The Bama Barbie takes Hollywood! Love Islander Olandria Carthen shut down the 2026 Golden Globes in a custom emerald Christian Siriano gown and her signature brown lip combo.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Emerald green, a corset, a dramatic flare — and suddenly, Olandria Carthen owns the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. The Love Island USA alum made her first appearance at the ceremony, and every camera seemed to find her. Christian Siriano’s structured gown hugged her curves perfectly with a boned, corset-style bodice, before flaring out into a trumpet hem that gave the dress movement and presence. The semi-visible layered neckline added just the right edge, hinting at the season’s hottest red carpet trend without feeling overdone.

Her hair, twisted into a neat chignon at the nape, kept the look sleek, while diamonds from A. Jaffe, Anabela Chan, and Anayah added subtle sparkle. The gown’s fit and flare silhouette rewarded stillness, giving Carthen a regal presence in every shot, whether she paused for the cameras or walked regally across the carpet. Onlookers online went wild, mixing love for her style with familiar island nicknames. The conversation quickly became about the woman, not just the gown.

Her look perfectly lived up to her caption, “Golden Globes, Golden Glow,” and we’re officially adding this emerald Siriano moment to our 2026 moodboard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olandria (@olandria)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php