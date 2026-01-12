Olandria Carthen Turns the Golden Globes Green With Envy

Emerald green, a corset, a dramatic flare — and suddenly, Olandria Carthen owns the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. The Love Island USA alum made her first appearance at the ceremony, and every camera seemed to find her. Christian Siriano’s structured gown hugged her curves perfectly with a boned, corset-style bodice, before flaring out into a trumpet hem that gave the dress movement and presence. The semi-visible layered neckline added just the right edge, hinting at the season’s hottest red carpet trend without feeling overdone.

Her hair, twisted into a neat chignon at the nape, kept the look sleek, while diamonds from A. Jaffe, Anabela Chan, and Anayah added subtle sparkle. The gown’s fit and flare silhouette rewarded stillness, giving Carthen a regal presence in every shot, whether she paused for the cameras or walked regally across the carpet. Onlookers online went wild, mixing love for her style with familiar island nicknames. The conversation quickly became about the woman, not just the gown.

Her look perfectly lived up to her caption, “Golden Globes, Golden Glow,” and we’re officially adding this emerald Siriano moment to our 2026 moodboard.