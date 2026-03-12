Scoop
Nigerian Bodybuilder Andrew Jacked Wins 2026 Arnold Classic Title with $750,000 Prize
Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, popularly known as Andrew Jacked, has won the 2026 Arnold Classic Men’s Open. The Kaduna-born athlete secured a historic $750,000 prize and the Best Poser award in a dominant display of aesthetics and symmetry.
Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, the athlete known globally as Andrew Jacked, has etched his name into the history books with a spectacular performance at the 38th annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. In a lineup that felt more like a clash of titans than a standard competition, he claimed the prestigious 2026 Arnold Classic Men’s Open title after standing tall against former Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan and 2021 winner Nick Walker.
His victory was defined by a rare blend of towering height and aesthetic symmetry that the judges found impossible to overlook. Known for his “Mona Lisa” physique, Andrew brought his most complete package to date, maintaining a level of conditioning that kept the arena electric until the final posedown. By securing the championship, he earned a record-breaking $750,000 grand prize, which stands as one of the largest payouts in the history of the sport. He further solidified his dominant showing by walking away with the Ed Corney Best Poser Award, a distinction that added another $10,000 to his historic haul.
Reflecting on the mental discipline required for such a victory, Andrew noted that he stayed entirely off social media to avoid comparing himself to other competitors. “I didn’t need to scroll Instagram to see anyone else; I just needed to bring the best version of Chinedu,” he shared in a post-win interview with RXMuscle. This internal focus has seen him rise from his roots in Kaduna, where he initially pursued electrical engineering and served as a military officer, to becoming a legitimate threat to the Mr. Olympia throne.
Andrew’s journey has been unique — from studying electrical engineering and serving as a military officer, to training in kickboxing, transitioning to bodybuilding in Dubai, and winning the Arnold Classic Amateur just four years ago. His 2026 win now marks a major milestone in his career, highlighted by a handshake with Arnold Schwarzenegger to close out the night.
View this post on Instagram