Nigerian Bodybuilder Andrew Jacked Wins 2026 Arnold Classic Title with $750,000 Prize

Nigerian AI Researcher Chinasa T. Okolo Joins World Bank to Advance Socioeconomic Development

Simi Sanya’s Fully Beaded Reception Look & Femi Dapson’s Coordinated Agbada Are Wedding Goals

So Josh2Funny Sings Too? Hear His New Song “Baby Tomato”

Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s First Traditional Wedding Look Arrives in Blush Pink and Forest Green

These Bridesmaids in Purple and Turquoise Are Serving at Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson's Traditional Wedding

Temi Ajibade’s Fresh Accra Cornrows Are the Chicest Braided Look You’ll See Today

Victoria Mboko Defeats Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells: "It’s Really a Privilege"

Tyla Slayed the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026 Show in Paris | See Photos

It’s Getting Hot! NiMet Issues Heat Stress Warning for Nigerians | Here is How to Stay Safe

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, popularly known as Andrew Jacked, has won the 2026 Arnold Classic Men’s Open. The Kaduna-born athlete secured a historic $750,000 prize and the Best Poser award in a dominant display of aesthetics and symmetry.
Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (Andrew Jacked), the 2026 Arnold Classic winner and a leading figure in the global bodybuilding community.

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, the athlete known globally as Andrew Jacked, has etched his name into the history books with a spectacular performance at the 38th annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. In a lineup that felt more like a clash of titans than a standard competition, he claimed the prestigious 2026 Arnold Classic Men’s Open title after standing tall against former Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan and 2021 winner Nick Walker.

His victory was defined by a rare blend of towering height and aesthetic symmetry that the judges found impossible to overlook. Known for his “Mona Lisa” physique, Andrew brought his most complete package to date, maintaining a level of conditioning that kept the arena electric until the final posedown. By securing the championship, he earned a record-breaking $750,000 grand prize, which stands as one of the largest payouts in the history of the sport. He further solidified his dominant showing by walking away with the Ed Corney Best Poser Award, a distinction that added another $10,000 to his historic haul.

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (Andrew Jacked) holding his 2026 Arnold Classic trophy and grand prize check alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (Andrew Jacked) holding his 2026 Arnold Classic trophy and grand prize check alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo Credit: Andrew Jacked/Instagram

Reflecting on the mental discipline required for such a victory, Andrew noted that he stayed entirely off social media to avoid comparing himself to other competitors. “I didn’t need to scroll Instagram to see anyone else; I just needed to bring the best version of Chinedu,” he shared in a post-win interview with RXMuscle. This internal focus has seen him rise from his roots in Kaduna, where he initially pursued electrical engineering and served as a military officer, to becoming a legitimate threat to the Mr. Olympia throne.

Andrew’s journey has been unique — from studying electrical engineering and serving as a military officer, to training in kickboxing, transitioning to bodybuilding in Dubai, and winning the Arnold Classic Amateur just four years ago. His 2026 win now marks a major milestone in his career, highlighted by a handshake with Arnold Schwarzenegger to close out the night.

