May 27 & 28 Have Been Declared Public Holidays for Eid ul Adha by the Federal Government

Get ready for a long mid-week break, BellaNaijarians!

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially declared Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays to celebrate this year’s Eid ul Adha.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, who extended the government’s warm wishes to Muslim faithful across Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

Recognising the importance of the season, the Minister noted that Eid ul Adha represents the core values of sacrifice, obedience, and compassion.

The government is also encouraging everyone to use this period for prayer and reflection, asking for peace, security, and prosperity for the country.