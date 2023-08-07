Ministerial Screening: Senate Confirms 45 Nominees including Keyamo, Oyetola & Bosun Tijani

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The ministerial screening has concluded, and today, 45 out of President Bola Tinubu‘s 48 ministerial nominees were approved. According to NTA, the confirmed nominees include Oyetola, Simon Lalong, Abubakar Kyari, and Festus Keyamo, the former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, among others.

This confirmation follows the submission of a 28-member list to the red chamber for confirmation on July 27. The first batch of screening was conducted last week. Subsequently, Tinubu submitted a supplementary list of 19 nominees to the Senate last Wednesday. During this process, the President withdrew the nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano State, replacing her with Festus Keyamo and Mariya Mahmoud.

The screening exercise concluded today with the confirmation of Mahmoud and then Keyamo. Here is the list of ministers that were confirmed today:

  • Abubakar Kyari
  • Abubakar Momoh
  • Nyesom Wike
  • Joseph Utsev
  • John Enoh
  • Bello Mohammed
  • Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
  • Yusuf Maitama Tuggar
  • Uju Ken-Ohanenye
  • Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
  • Nkeiruka Onyejeocha
  • Betta Edu
  • Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
  • David Umahi
  • Adebayo Olawale Edun
  • Ahmed Musa Dangiwa
  • Uche Nnaji
  • Dele Alake
  • Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
  • Muhammad Idris
  • Ali Pate
  • Doris Uzoma-Anite
  • Lateef Fagbemi
  • Ekperikpe Ekpo
  • Hannatu Musawa
  • Ibrahim Geidam
  • Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
  • Heineken Lokpobiri
  • Alkali Ahmed Sa’eed
  • Yusuf Tanko Sununu
  • Atiku Bagudu
  • Bello Matawalle
  • Adegboyega Oyetola
  • Simon Bako Lalong
  • Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo
  • Bosun Tijani
  • Mariya Mahmoud
  • Isiyaka Salako
  • Tunji Alausa
  • Lola Ade-John
  • Tahir Mamman
  • Zephaniah Jisalo
  • Uba Maigari Ahmadu
  • Shuaibu Abubakar Audu
  • Festus Keyamo
