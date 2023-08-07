Ministerial Screening: Senate Confirms 45 Nominees including Keyamo, Oyetola & Bosun Tijani

The ministerial screening has concluded, and today, 45 out of President Bola Tinubu‘s 48 ministerial nominees were approved. According to NTA, the confirmed nominees include Oyetola, Simon Lalong, Abubakar Kyari, and Festus Keyamo, the former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, among others.

This confirmation follows the submission of a 28-member list to the red chamber for confirmation on July 27. The first batch of screening was conducted last week. Subsequently, Tinubu submitted a supplementary list of 19 nominees to the Senate last Wednesday. During this process, the President withdrew the nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano State, replacing her with Festus Keyamo and Mariya Mahmoud.

The screening exercise concluded today with the confirmation of Mahmoud and then Keyamo. Here is the list of ministers that were confirmed today: