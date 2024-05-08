Connect with us

Breaking Down Barriers: Moments of Impact from the Banking on Women's Health Conference 2024

The Banking on Women’s Health Conference 2024, held at Radisson Blu Ozumba Mbadikwe VI, Lagos, on May 4th, 2023, aimed to address disparities in women’s health. Convener Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson and Healthtracka powered the event, creating a safe space for women to openly discuss various aspects of women’s health.

I wanted a safe space for women to talk about everything women’s health – nothing off the table, no shame, no fears, no hostility or gaslighting, – Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson- Founder/CEO, Healthtracka

The conference featured panel sessions on sexual and reproductive health, PCOS, Endometriosis, Fibroids, egg freezing, integrative medicine, breast and cervical cancer, and stakeholder conversations on government policy and investment. The sessions were vulnerable, informative, and relatable, driving advocacy and literacy for investing in women’s health in Nigeria.

The Conference featured four panel sessions, each addressing a unique aspect of women’s health.

Panel 1: “What the Heck is Wrong with My Body?”

Moderated by Tallulah Doherty Adetona, this session explored personal struggles with Fibroids, fertility, and PCOS. Ini Dima-Okojie and Stephanie Coker Aderinokun shared their experiences, while Dr. Omotayo Ayeni and Dr. Muis Adenekan provided clear explanations of these conditions.

Panel 2: “Lifestyle and Wellness”

Led by Bunmi George, this panel focused on lifestyle and wellness, offering a holistic approach to women’s health. Oluwatosin Ajibade shared her health journey, Yeside Olayinka-Agbola discussed women’s sexual health, and Dr. Kafayah Ogunsola emphasized the importance of mental well-being.

Panel 3: “How Prioritizing Women’s Health Boosts Economic Growth”

Moderated by Damilola Teidi, this session discussed how prioritizing women’s health boosts economic growth. Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi shared valuable resources from the Lagos State Government, MK of Verod highlighted their commitment to investing in women’s health, and Kemi Onabanjo of McKinsey & Company showed the compelling economic impact of prioritizing women’s health.

Panel 4: “Demystifying the most common issues around Women’s Health”

Moderated by Toun Tunde-Anjous, this session demystified common issues around women’s health, tackling sensitive topics with humor and empathy. Dr. Olaide Omotosho-Ikuru educated attendees about breast and cervical cancer, Obianuju Ukoha discussed egg freezing, and Dr. Kemi Amusa emphasized the role of lifestyle, nutrition, and diet in addressing hormonal and chronic issues.

The Banking on Women’s Health Conference 2024 has reached a total of over 400 women, with 150 attendees on-site and 280 YouTube streaming views. You can still catch up on the conference here:

Their mini documentary, which features women discussing the challenges of accessing healthcare, was also showcased, highlighting the importance of addressing these issues.

Healthtracka also celebrated its 3rd anniversary, marking three years of innovation in medical diagnostics in Nigeria. To commemorate this milestone, Healthtracka is offering 20% off diagnostic tests throughout May with the discount code HT@3. Tests can be booked at their physical lab at 35A Furo Ezimora, Lekki Phase 1, or scheduled at-home through their website.

Furthermore, Healthtracka launched “Lola,” an AI period tracker on WhatsApp that provides personalized health tips and insightful predictions. With a 92% WhatsApp penetration rate in Nigeria, Lola has shown potential. Healthtracka is open to partnerships to expand Lola’s reach and improve women’s health across Africa. Chat with Lola here.

The inaugural Banking on Women’s Health Conference was successful, and it highlights the importance of addressing women’s health issues in Africa. Improving women’s health outcomes is a significant goal that requires attention and action.

