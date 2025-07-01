From a Bookstore to Forever — Enjoy Ayomide & Korede’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Love has a beautiful way of showing up in the most unexpected places, and for Ayomide and Korede, it all began in a bookstore.

Now, as they get to spend forever together, their bond has blossomed into something truly magical. What started as a connection over Yoruba culture and books has grown into a deep, intentional love. Their pre-wedding photos are nothing short of stunning — a perfect blend of elegance, tradition, and modern romance. Ayomide and Korede look absolutely perfect together, and we’re so excited for all the beautiful chapters still to come in their forever story.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ayomide:

We met at a bookstore. During a photoshoot in downtown Los Angeles, where we were both assisting on set. His brother was the photographer, my friend the model, and we just connected a bit more than everyone else. Near us was “The Last Bookstore” where we bonded over art pieces, vinyls, Yoruba culture and books. That’s where it all started. And now, here we are.

Credits

Bride @ayomidebello

Photography: @jpwphoto

Hairstylist: @kaorinikstudios

Makeup: @maddiesmakeup

Dress: @pearls_bridals

Gele: @abiolabeautyconcept

Groom’s outfit: @adebola.moda