Adut Akech Drops New Pregnancy Photos and We’re Loving Them

One thing we love almost as much as a good baby announcement is a fashionable pregnancy era, and Sudanese-Australian supermodel Adut Akech is serving exactly that once again as she shares new maternity portraits.

In the latest shoot, Adut poses in a knitted white look that gently frames her baby bump, keeping the styling minimal and intentional. Her full, flowing curls fall around her shoulders, adding texture to the black-and-white portraits.

Back when she first shared the news of her pregnancy, Adut revealed she was expecting her second child in a heartfelt announcement that also featured her daughter, Kiki, who is already preparing for her new role as a big sister. That moment introduced this journey to the world, and these new images feel like a continuation of it.

See more photos from the shoot below.