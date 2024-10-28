Adut Akech Explores Family Bonds & the Joy of New Beginnings on Vogue Australia’s Cover

South Sudanese-Australian supermodel Adut Akech graces the cover of Vogue Australia’s November 2024 issue, radiating elegance and joy as she prepares to embrace motherhood.

At the forefront of the fashion world, Adut’s journey from a young girl in South Sudan to an internationally celebrated model showcases her incredible resilience and talent. Now, she stands on the cusp of a new chapter, ready to welcome her baby girl into a family filled with love and anticipation.

Adut Akech opens up about the joy of having a daughter, the excitement of naming her little one, and the dreams she holds for the future.

Read excerpts of the interview below:

On the Joy of Welcoming a Baby Girl Among Four Sisters:

“Yes, I was. Because it’s just my one brother, we all want another male in the household. In the beginning, my mum would ask me these questions: ‘Where do you feel the baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I think it’s on my left.’ So she told me it might be a boy, and then she got the idea into my head. Up until I found out the gender in July, I was fully convinced I was having a boy. I was just so excited for my little brother. I’m excited for him to be an uncle regardless, but I was super excited for him to be an uncle to a baby boy. But if I’m truthfully speaking, I’m so, so, so happy that I’m having a baby girl. But I’ve always said, deep down, I am so fine with whatever I get. I am happy regardless.”

On Naming Her Little One:

“Whatever I put on the birth certificate, that’s what it’s going to be. But we’ve agreed on a name, and it’s a name that I’ve been talking about and thinking about before we were even talking about having babies. When we were [saying to each other], ‘When we have kids one day, and it’s a baby girl, what are your top five names?’…I don’t even have my nursery together!”

Read the full article here.

