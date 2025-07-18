Priscillia Ojo & Juma Jux Announce Air Tanzania’s New Direct Dar es Salaam–Lagos Route

Has Tanzania been on your travel bucket list for a while, but the stopovers made the journey feel longer than it should? Or have you always wanted to visit Lagos, with its energy, creativity, and culture, but wished for a simpler route? Your wish has just become reality.

Air Tanzania has announced that it will begin direct flights from Dar es Salaam to Lagos, a move that promises to strengthen cultural and economic ties between Nigeria and Tanzania.

The announcement was shared in a video by Priscillia Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, who appeared dressed as pilots on board an Air Tanzania aircraft. Speaking into the microphone, Juma Jux introduced himself warmly: “This is Captain Juma Jux speaking, welcome on board to Air Tanzania.” Priscillia followed with a smile, “I am the co-pilot, Priscillia Nkambala, we are flying direct from Dar es Salaam to Lagos.”

The couple, who were also seen with members of the cabin crew, described this new route as more than just a convenient flight. In their Instagram post, they wrote, “It’s a beautiful bridge between two cultures, two nations… and two hearts.” They added that since their wedding, Nigeria and Tanzania have grown closer, and this direct connection will make it even easier for love, business and culture to flow freely.

For travellers, the possibilities are exciting. Nigerians can look forward to exploring Tanzania’s serene beaches, safaris and the vibrant charm of Dar es Salaam, while Tanzanians now have easier access to Lagos’ thriving fashion scene, bustling markets, music culture and growing business opportunities.

Priscillia and Juma Jux signed off as “Captain and Co-pilot”, inviting everyone to book their tickets and “experience the magic”. With this new direct link, Dar es Salaam and Lagos are now just one flight apart, opening doors to deeper connections, unforgettable adventures and shared stories between these two nations.