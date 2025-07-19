Mr Eazi’s “Corny” is Sweet, Romantic and Made for Lovers

Mr Eazi has a new song out, and it’s as smooth and charming as you’d expect from him. Titled “Corny,” the track is a playful love confession where he promises to treat his partner right, never “do her corny” or “funny,” and keep his love true. Comparing her sweetness to a baguette and assuring her of “loving for days,” the lyrics are simple, catchy and made to make anyone smile.

The video, released alongside the track, shows Mr Eazi surrounded by nature, singing with an ease that makes the song feel personal, almost like he’s speaking directly to the one he loves. The natural setting adds to the tenderness of the song, making it perfect for slow, thoughtful moments or just appreciating someone special.

“Corny” is an easy listen, romantic in the best way, and Mr Eazi delivers it with a calmness that draws you in

Watch below