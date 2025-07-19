Connect with us

Mr Eazi’s “Corny” is Sweet, Romantic and Made for Lovers

Jennifer Hudson’s Surprise Reaction to the Spirit Tunnel Cheers Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

“My Home is Barack”: Michelle Obama Talks Love, Marriage & Shutting Down Rumours With Barack

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Delight: Kikifoodies’ No-Fuss Cheesecake Is a Dream Come True

Damson Idris Had the Internet in a Chokehold After Chicken Shop Date and We Get It

Anthony Mackie Dances Through the Spirit Tunnel with Jennifer Hudson & It’s All Vibes!

Tyla Dances Through Longing in Her New Single “Is It”

From Puerto Rico to Okokomaiko — Yemi Alade Rides for Her Day Ones in “My Padi”

Juicy, Spicy & Unforgettable! Racquel’s Jamaican Stewed Beef Is a Whole Mood

Michelle Williams Served Style & Moves in the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

In ‘Corny,’ Mr Eazi sings of love and devotion, promising to treat his woman right.
4 hours ago

Photo Credit: Mr Eazi/Instagram

Mr Eazi has a new song out, and it’s as smooth and charming as you’d expect from him. Titled “Corny,” the track is a playful love confession where he promises to treat his partner right, never “do her corny” or “funny,” and keep his love true. Comparing her sweetness to a baguette and assuring her of “loving for days,” the lyrics are simple, catchy and made to make anyone smile.

The video, released alongside the track, shows Mr Eazi surrounded by nature, singing with an ease that makes the song feel personal, almost like he’s speaking directly to the one he loves. The natural setting adds to the tenderness of the song, making it perfect for slow, thoughtful moments or just appreciating someone special.

“Corny” is an easy listen, romantic in the best way, and Mr Eazi delivers it with a calmness that draws you in

Watch below

