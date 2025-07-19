“I’ve Never Felt More Loved”: Simi Drey on Her Dreamy Birthday Vacation in Venice With Julian Flosbach

We are definitely putting Venice first on our list of romantic places for vacations after seeing Simi b and her husband, Julian Flosbach, soak up its charm. The couple are on their first family holiday, and from the photos Simi shared, every moment looks like it belongs in a postcard.

In one shot, taken on a wooden dock with the breathtaking Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute in the background, Simi looks stunning in a flowing blue floral dress, her arm raised in a carefree gesture that perfectly captures the joy of the trip. Julian keeps it cool in a white linen shirt and light shorts, the kind of look that feels right at home by the Venetian canals. Bathed in that golden hour light, the scene feels straight out of a romantic film.

Simi’s caption makes it even sweeter. She wrote,

Still soaking it all in.

Our first family vacation. My birthday in Italy. And you, my darling husband, making every moment feel like magic.

From the little surprises to the way you held our baby so I could rest, laugh, breathe… I’ve never felt more loved.

Thank you for giving me the most beautiful birthday and memories I’ll carry forever.

Here’s to us and to all the adventures still to come. 🇮🇹❤️

From the way she describes it, it’s not just a holiday, it’s a celebration of love, family and new memories. And Venice, with its canals and timeless beauty, is the perfect backdrop for it all.

See more photos from their vacation below