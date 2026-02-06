Connect with us

Funke Akindele, Others Join Chude Jideonwo for the “How Depression Saved My Life” Launch

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Chude Jideonwo, founder of the viral talk show #WithChude and Chair of the Fourthmainland Creator Fund, on January 29, 2026, hosted the official Lagos launch of his memoir, How Depression Saved My Life’, at Alliance Française, Ikoyi. The event marked the first stop of an eight-city global tour and brought together an influential audience of cultural leaders, creatives, and public thinkers, including Funke Akindele, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Denrele Edun, Olumide Akpata, MI Abaga, Shaffy Bello, Pat Utomi, Jimi Agbaje, and other prominent voices from Nigeria’s creative and civic space.

In a bold extension of the physical launch, the book was also unveiled through a virtual global book launch on Saturday, 24th, an innovation that allowed audiences across continents to participate in this global release, reinforcing the project’s commitment to accessibility, community, and shared emotional experience beyond geography.

Hosted by Simi Drey and Riyah Abdul, the Lagos evening was anchored in honesty and reflection, with conversations centred on mental health, emotional truth, faith, ambition, and the cost of public life. A standout moment of the night was a deeply engaging conversation between MI Abaga and Jideonwo, as the legendary rapper and cultural icon interviewed Chude on the personal journey behind the book. Their exchange explored how seasons of depression, public scrutiny, and inner reckoning reshaped Jideonwo’s understanding of success, joy, and purpose, offering the audience rare vulnerability, clarity, and resonance.

Following the conversation, guests purchased copies of the book described as one of Amazon’s best-selling memoirs, ‘How Depression Saved My Life’, with Jideonwo personally signing books and sharing quiet moments of connection with readers. More than a literary event, the Lagos launch set the tone for a global movement of intimate conversations about the mind, heart, and spirit, both in-person and online. As the tour continues across cities including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Cape Town, Accra, London, Manchester, Berlin, New York, and Toronto, the book positions itself not just as a memoir, but as an invitation, to confront pain honestly, listen deeply, and choose joy with intention.

Copies of the book are available on book.withchude.com, on Amazon and Kindle, and at bookstores nationwide. 

Registration for upcoming tour stops is open on event.withchude.com.

         

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Chude Jideonwo

