IWD HerStage 2026: BellaNaija Partners With Under 40 CEOs For Women Business Leaders Event

Lagos, Nigeria – March 10, 2026 On March 6, 2026, women business leaders gathered in Ikoyi, Lagos for Under 40 CEOs HerStage 2026, brought to you by Morning Fresh: The Care We Share as headline sponsor. BellaNaija partnered with Under 40 CEOs to support this International Women’s Day event centered on the theme “Give to Gain: Redesigning Power for Shared Prosperity.”

The event focused on practical business development through structured networking, business competitions, and conversations with experienced entrepreneurs. Six speakers shared insights: Dr. Mosun Belo Olusoga, Ife Durosinmi Etti, Dr. Glory Edozien, Folasade Femi Lawal, Ochanya Dan Ugo, and Motunde Ibironke.

Why BellaNaija Partnered

BellaNaija has celebrated African women’s achievements across entertainment, culture, and lifestyle for years. This partnership extended that commitment into business development, recognizing that women entrepreneurs deserve the same platform and support.

The collaboration reflected our understanding that women building businesses need access to networks, mentorship, and environments designed for substantive conversation. BellaNaija‘s involvement brought credibility and reach, helping attract women business leaders who value professionally designed networking opportunities.

Event Highlights

Throughout the day, attendees participated in business competitions, engaged in structured networking sessions and heard from speakers who addressed challenges they are currently navigating. Funding conversations, team building, maintaining business values while pursuing growth, and creating opportunities for others.

The theme examined how women business leaders can build sustainable ventures while creating pathways for others, how collaboration often yields better results than competition, and how redefining success to include collective advancement changes business strategy.

Morning Fresh: The Care We Share made the event accessible through complimentary attendance while maintaining professional standards for venue, logistics, and programming. The event was strengthened through partnerships with BellaNaija, Herconomy, Salt Lagos, and Gbemisoke Shoes.

Looking Forward

BellaNaija‘s partnership with Under 40 CEOs on Under 40 CEOs HerStage, made possible by Morning Fresh: The Care We Share, demonstrates how media platforms and corporate sponsors can create conditions where more achievements become possible by supporting events that prioritize substance and create genuine opportunities for connection and learning.

For more information about upcoming Under 40 CEOs events, you can join the membership waitlist.

About Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs is a business community connecting entrepreneurs and business leaders under 40 across Nigeria and Africa through structured networking, mentorship programs, and strategic events.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for HerStage