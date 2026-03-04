BellaNaija Partners Under 40 CEOs for HerStage 2026: IWD Event Empowering Women Business Leaders

Lagos, Nigeria

BellaNaija is proud to announce its partnership with Under 40 CEOs for HerStage 2026. A curated International Women’s Day event designed specifically for women CEOs, founders, and business leaders. The event will take place on March 6, 2026, in Lagos and is completely free to attend with required registration.

This partnership reflects BellaNaija’s ongoing commitment to celebrating and empowering African women beyond entertainment and lifestyle content. By supporting HerStage, BellaNaija extends its mission into the business development space, creating tangible opportunities for women entrepreneurs to access networks, mentorship, and resources that accelerate business growth.

Under 40 CEOs HerStage represents a focus on practical business development rather than ceremonial observance. The full-day event will provide women business leaders with structured networking opportunities, competitive business challenges with tangible prizes, and interactive sessions with successful entrepreneurs.

Under the theme “Give to Gain: Redesigning Power for Shared Prosperity,” HerStage 2026 will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities rooted in practical leadership and shared growth. It aims to foster clarity, elevate influence and expand opportunity for women leaders across industries.

BellaNaija has always been about showcasing excellence and achievement among African women. Our partnership with Under 40 CEOs for HerStage allows us to support women entrepreneurs at a critical stage of their business journey. This event creates access to networks and knowledge that can genuinely transform business trajectories.

The event features several components designed to deliver measurable value. Structured networking sessions will facilitate meaningful connections between participants, moving beyond superficial interactions to create potential partnerships and collaborations. Business competitions throughout the day will test strategic thinking and reward excellence with prizes to be won. Interactive sessions with successful women entrepreneurs will provide practical insights on challenges as a woman, and a business owner.

Under 40 CEOs HerStage is brought to you by Morning Fresh. The event is made possible through strategic partnerships with BellaNaija, Herconomy, Gbemisoke Shoes, and Salt Lagos.

The decision to offer free attendance stems from a shared commitment to removing barriers that prevent emerging business leaders from accessing quality networking events. HerStage provides all of these at zero cost. Registration is required to manage capacity and ensure all attendees receive meaningful engagement opportunities.

Women CEOs and founders interested in attending can register immediately . Spaces are limited to maintain the quality of networking and interaction throughout the event.

HerStage takes place on March 6, 2026, in Lagos. Registration is now open.

About Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs is a business community connecting entrepreneurs and business leaders across Nigeria and Africa. Through structured networking, mentorship programs, and strategic events, Under 40 CEOs facilitates knowledge transfer between experienced business leaders and emerging entrepreneurs. The organization operates on a tiered membership model designed to create meaningful connections and support business growth at every stage.

About BellaNaija

BellaNaija is Africa’s leading lifestyle, entertainment, and wedding platform, reaching millions of readers across the continent and diaspora. Since its founding in 2006, BellaNaija has become the go-to destination for African culture, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle content, while consistently highlighting the achievements of African women in business, arts, and social impact.

