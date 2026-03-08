Women Are Driving Africa’s Creator Economy Nightangle Agency Highlights Power Of Giving In New IWD Campaign

Lagos, Nigeria – March 2026

As the creator economy continues to expand across Africa, women are emerging as some of its most influential voices shaping conversations around culture, community, and opportunity.

To mark International Women’s Day 2026, Nightangle Agency, one of Africa’s leading influencer marketing and talent management companies, has released a powerful new video highlighting the theme “Give to Gain.”

The campaign features female talents sharing their reflections on how generosity, mentorship, and collaboration help women thrive in the digital economy.

With influencer marketing now a major driver of brand communication across Africa, women creators are playing an increasingly important role in shaping online narratives, building communities, and inspiring social change.

According to Kevin Okoli, CEO of Nightangle Agency, the campaign was designed to highlight the ripple effect of women empowering women.

“The creator economy in Africa is evolving rapidly, and women are at the centre of that growth. The future of influence in Africa will be shaped by creators who build communities, not just audiences, and women are leading that transformation.

Beyond celebrating International Women’s Day, the campaign also highlights how digital platforms have enabled women across Africa to amplify their voices, build careers as creators, and influence industries ranging from fashion and entertainment to entrepreneurship and technology.

Nightangle Agency has worked with numerous brands and creators across Africa to build campaigns that leverage the power of authentic storytelling and influence.

As the creator economy continues to grow globally, the agency believes creators especially women will continue to play a defining role in shaping conversations and driving cultural impact across the continent.

The International Women’s Day 2026 video is now available online.

