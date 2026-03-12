So Josh2Funny Sings Too? Hear His New Song “Baby Tomato”

Most people know Chibuike Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh2Funny, for the skits, characters and jokes that have travelled across social media for years. But did you know he also spends time in the studio making music?

The comedian and entertainer is starting 2026 with a new single titled “Baby Tomato,” his second release of the year. With this track, Josh2Funny leans into a softer, melodic direction, offering a song centred on admiration for a love interest.

Produced by Glitz Beats, “Baby Tomato” sits comfortably within the Afro-pop space, with rhythmic production that carries Josh2Funny’s relaxed vocal delivery as he sings about affection and attraction.

Listeners who discovered him through his humorous songs will notice a slight shift here. While humour remains part of his creative identity, this release focuses more on melody and songwriting, showing another side of his artistry.

“Baby Tomato” follows a busy 2025 for the entertainer and continues his gradual expansion into music alongside comedy.

