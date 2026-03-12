Connect with us

Music Scoop

So Josh2Funny Sings Too? Hear His New Song “Baby Tomato”

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr's New Single "Where Do We Go" Is About That Situationship You Cannot Quite Name

Music Scoop

Davido, Ayra Starr & The Cavemen Join Angélique Kidjo on Upcoming Album “Hope!!”

Music Scoop Style

Tems Leads the Polka Dot Trend in a Custom Ruched Silhouette at the O2 Arena | See Photos

BN TV Music

Dunsin Oyekan & Theophilus Sunday's "Baruch Hashem Adonai" Is the Worship Song You Need

Culture Music Scoop

From Azonto to Wotowoto Seasoning — Five Ghanaian Songs to Celebrate Ghana at 69

Music Scoop

Magic System's "Premier Gaou" Remix by Francis Mercier & Nitefreak Is Now Platinum in France

Music Scoop Sports

Tems & Bukayo Saka Had a Studio Session at Abbey Road and Arsenal Says It Is "Landing Soon"

Beauty Music Scoop

Asa’s White Macramé, Glowing Skin & Silver Fringe Just Took Over Our Timelines

Inspired Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Launches Music Foundation and Partners With Berklee to Train African Creatives

Music

So Josh2Funny Sings Too? Hear His New Song “Baby Tomato”

Comedian Josh2Funny explores a softer musical direction on his new single “Baby Tomato,” an Afro-pop track about admiration and romance.
Avatar photo

Published

45 minutes ago

 on

Official cover art for Josh2Funny's 2026 single "Baby Tomato" featuring a woman in an orange dress against a sunset and tomato garden backdrop.

Most people know Chibuike Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh2Funny, for the skits, characters and jokes that have travelled across social media for years. But did you know he also spends time in the studio making music?

The comedian and entertainer is starting 2026 with a new single titled “Baby Tomato,” his second release of the year. With this track, Josh2Funny leans into a softer, melodic direction, offering a song centred on admiration for a love interest.

Produced by Glitz Beats, “Baby Tomato” sits comfortably within the Afro-pop space, with rhythmic production that carries Josh2Funny’s relaxed vocal delivery as he sings about affection and attraction.

Listeners who discovered him through his humorous songs will notice a slight shift here. While humour remains part of his creative identity, this release focuses more on melody and songwriting, showing another side of his artistry.

“Baby Tomato” follows a busy 2025 for the entertainer and continues his gradual expansion into music alongside comedy.

Listen below

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php