Josh2Funny Proved He's Just Too Funny for a NO on "America's Got Talent"

Watch Episode 1 of Benneth Nwankwo’s “Class Of Secrets” on BN TV

Joseph Benjamin Reflects on His Journey as an Actor & Starting Over on the Teju Babyface Podcast

Get to Know More About Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ & Her Book "A Spell of Good Things" in the New Episode of “Worth Reading Podcast”

8 Recipes That Will Take Your Rice Dish from Plain to Palate-Pleasing, Courtesy of Kiki Foodies!

You'll Love Jackie Aina & Chinyere "Chi-Chi" Adogu's Birthday Souvenirs for their Friends | WATCH

Olushola Medupin breaks down How He Built His Fast-Growing Restaurant on Tayo Aina's "Made in Africa"

Netflix taps Basketmouth as Host for "Lights, Camera...Naija" Gala Event celebrating Nollywood's Creative Brilliance

Jermaine chats with Jenni Frank, SoftMadeIt & Ammie on “BTS Reality” Podcast | Watch

Funmi Iyanda delves into the Crisis of Substandard Consumer Goods in Nigeria in Episode 1 (S3) of "Public Eye"

1 hour ago

Josh Alfred, a popular Nigerian comedian known as Josh2Funny, appeared on “America’s Got Talent” to showcase his skills to a worldwide audience. Despite facing three consecutive auditions in one day, Josh persevered and wowed the crowd with his rap performance, faux speed reading, and magic tricks. Although the judges may not have been convinced, the audience was entertained by his showmanship.

Watch his performance below:

