BN TV
Josh2Funny Proved He’s Just Too Funny for a NO on “America’s Got Talent”
Josh Alfred, a popular Nigerian comedian known as Josh2Funny, appeared on “America’s Got Talent” to showcase his skills to a worldwide audience. Despite facing three consecutive auditions in one day, Josh persevered and wowed the crowd with his rap performance, faux speed reading, and magic tricks. Although the judges may not have been convinced, the audience was entertained by his showmanship.
Watch his performance below: